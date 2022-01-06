Kapil Dev turns 63: Here Are Four Super Human Efforts From The India Cricket Legend

One of the premier all-rounders to have played the game along with Imran Khan, Richard Hadlee and Ian Botham in the 80s, Kapil made 9031 runs across 356 international matches and took 687 wickets.

He had also held the position of the leading wicket-taker in Tests with 434 wickets. A supremely fit athlete, Kapil hardly missed any matches due to injury in his career.

Here MyKhel takes at a few memorable performances of Kapil Dev, Kaps for many, over his illustrious career.

1 1983 World Cup

This is the crowning jewel of his career, leading India to the 1983 World Cup or Prudential Cup as it was known them. India defeated the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord’s to bag their maiden cricket World Cup. Kapil accepting the trophy at the Lord’s balcony remains one of the most iconic pictures of all time.

2 Four 6s off Eddie Hemmings

Kapil was at the fag end of his career by 1990. But the abilities were still there and it was on full view at Lord’s. A triple century by Graham Gooch and hundreds by Allan Lamb and Robin Smith led England to 653 for 4 and India were tottering despite centuries by Ravi Shastri and Mohammad Azharuddin. India needed 24 more runs to avoid follow-on with a wicket remaining.

Kapil did the best possible thing, hammered spinner Hemmings for four sixes in a row to avoid follow-on. India lost that Test but Kapil’s 77 off 75 balls remains fresh in everybody’s mind.

3 Smashing hundred against Zimbabwe

Kapil lifted India from the depths of 17 for 5 with that 138-ball 175 at Tunbridge Wells in the 1983 World Cup. For a long time, it stood as the highest score in ODI cricket. But such a knock in the early 80s were hard to imagine when batting in ODI cricket closely mirrored batting in Test cricket. Unfortunately, the match was never televised as there was a strike in BBC that day, but a few pictures and stories have kept that innings alive.

4 5/28 at MCG

In the 80s, a Test win away from home was a rare and precious commodity. But India achieved it against a full-fledged Australia in 1980-81 series at in the third Test at Melbourne. Despite a hundred by GR Viswanath, India were bundled out for 237 with pace bowlers Dennis Lillee and Len Pascoe making life tough for Indian batsmen. Once Allan Border made a hundred, the Aussie piled 419 for a substantial lead.

But an improved effort in second innings helped India score 324 and set the Aussie a target of 143. But Kapil came with a fine five-wicket haul to bowl out the Australians for a paltry 83. Kapil picked up the big wickets of Bruce Yardley and Allan Border before mopping up the tail dismissing Rod Marsh, Dennis Lillee and Jim Higgs.