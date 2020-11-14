Kapil Dev wishes fans on Diwali, thanks them for their support

The 61-year-old, had tweeted a picture of him playing golf, a sport he took up passionately after bidding adieu to cricket a couple of days back.

Now on the aupicious occasion of Diwali he posted a video mesage on his Twitter saying, "Happy Dipawali to everybody and I hope this year brings lots and lots of happiness to everybody. Thanks for your wishes. I am healthy and happy. Heart is working good but I want to wish everybody lots and lots of happiness around the world,"

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain suffered a heart attack last month and was rushed to a hospital where he underwent an emergency angioplasty.

He was back home in a couple of days and since then has kept his fans posted and updated about his health status and also started his job as TV analyst for a reputed channel.

Thank you everyone for all the love and concern: Kapil Dev

Kapil has been an avid amateur golfer since his retirement from international cricket back in 1994 and also taken part in many events over the years.

"You can't express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That's what life is all about," Kapil had posted a video message on his Twitter handle after making his return to the golf course.

Good to be back on the Golf Course .... pic.twitter.com/M3V6D7KEoF — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) November 12, 2020

Nicknamed the Haryana Hurricane, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 One-day Internationals in a stellar career before retiring in 1994 as arguably India's best all-rounder.

A crafty medium-pacer and a free-scoring batsman, he led India to the 1983 World Cup title in a memorable triumph of the underdogs, beating a formidable West Indies team in the Lord's final.

Kapil was also later inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.

A Bollywood movie on the historic 1983 World Cup victory - '83' is being made which casts Ranveer Singh in his role.