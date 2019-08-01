Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2019 Full Schedule, Teams Squad, Venue, TV Timings and Live Streaming Information

KPL 2019 will feature seven teams - Bijapur Bulls, Belagavi Panthers, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Shivamogga Lions, Ballari Tuskers and Mysuru Warriors, who were all in the fray in the previous edition.

This edition of KPL will make a slight deviation from the past in terms of tournament format, adding the IPL style eliminators and qualifiers. The new system will replace the existing method of top four teams playing the semifinals.

25 matches will be played across three venues in the state.

The playoffs will start from August 30 and the grand finale will be held on September 1.

Channels: StarSports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Here's the full schedule, venue, TV timings of KPL 2019:

Match 1: Aug 16, Friday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

7:00 PM

Match 2: Aug 17, Saturday

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

3:00 PM

Match 3: Bellary Tuskers vs Belagavi Panthers

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

7:00 PM

Match 4: Aug 18, Sunday

Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

3:00 PM

Match 5: Bengaluru Blasters vs Bijapur Bulls, 5th Match

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

7:00 PM

Match 6: Aug 19, Monday

Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

3:00 PM

Match 7: Mysuru Warriors vs Belagavi Panthers

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

7:00 PM

Match 8: Aug 20, Tuesday

Bellary Tuskers vs Bijapur Bulls

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

3:00 PM

Match 9: Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

7:00 PM

Match 10: Aug 22, Thursday

Hubli Tigers vs Belagavi Panthers

KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

7:00 PM

Match 11: Aug 23, Friday

Bijapur Bulls vs Mysuru Warriors

KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

3:00 PM

Match 12: Shivamogga Lions vs Bellary Tuskers

KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

7:00 PM

Match 13: Aug 24, Saturday

Belagavi Panthers vs Bengaluru Blasters

KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

3:00 PM

Match 14: Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls

KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

7:00 PM

Match 15: Aug 25, Sunday

Belagavi Panthers vs Shivamogga Lions, 15th Match

KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

3:00 PM

Match 16: Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters, 16th Match

KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

7:00 PM

Match 17: Aug 27, Tuesday

Mysuru Warriors vs Bellary Tuskers

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

7:00 PM

Match 18: Aug 28, Wednesday

Belagavi Panthers vs Bijapur Bulls

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

3:00 PM

Match 19: Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

7:00 PM

Match 20: Aug 29, Thursday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Bellary Tuskers

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

3:00 PM

Match 21: Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

7:00 PM

Match 22: Aug 30, Friday

Eliminator (3 v 4), TBC vs TBC

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

3:00 PM

Match 23: Aug 30, Friday

Qualifier 1(1 v 2), TBC vs TBC

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

7:00 PM

Match 24: Aug 31, Saturday

Qualifier 2, TBC vs TBC

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

7:00 PM

Match 25: Sep 01, Sunday

FINAL, TBC vs TBC

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

7:00 PM