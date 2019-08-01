Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2019 Full Schedule, Teams Squad, Venue, TV Timings and Live Streaming Information

Bengaluru, Aug 1: The eighth edition of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) will start on August 16 with defending champions Bijapur Bulls locking horns with Bengaluru Blasters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
KPL 2019 will feature seven teams - Bijapur Bulls, Belagavi Panthers, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Shivamogga Lions, Ballari Tuskers and Mysuru Warriors, who were all in the fray in the previous edition.
This edition of KPL will make a slight deviation from the past in terms of tournament format, adding the IPL style eliminators and qualifiers. The new system will replace the existing method of top four teams playing the semifinals.
25 matches will be played across three venues in the state.
The playoffs will start from August 30 and the grand finale will be held on September 1.
Channels: StarSports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar
Here's the full schedule, venue, TV timings of KPL 2019:
Match 1: Aug 16, Friday
Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
7:00 PM
Match 2: Aug 17, Saturday
Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
3:00 PM
Match 3: Bellary Tuskers vs Belagavi Panthers
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
7:00 PM
Match 4: Aug 18, Sunday
Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
3:00 PM
Match 5: Bengaluru Blasters vs Bijapur Bulls, 5th Match
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
7:00 PM
Match 6: Aug 19, Monday
Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
3:00 PM
Match 7: Mysuru Warriors vs Belagavi Panthers
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
7:00 PM
Match 8: Aug 20, Tuesday
Bellary Tuskers vs Bijapur Bulls
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
3:00 PM
Match 9: Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
7:00 PM
Match 10: Aug 22, Thursday
Hubli Tigers vs Belagavi Panthers
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
7:00 PM
Match 11: Aug 23, Friday
Bijapur Bulls vs Mysuru Warriors
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
3:00 PM
Match 12: Shivamogga Lions vs Bellary Tuskers
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
7:00 PM
Match 13: Aug 24, Saturday
Belagavi Panthers vs Bengaluru Blasters
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
3:00 PM
Match 14: Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
7:00 PM
Match 15: Aug 25, Sunday
Belagavi Panthers vs Shivamogga Lions, 15th Match
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
3:00 PM
Match 16: Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters, 16th Match
KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli
7:00 PM
Match 17: Aug 27, Tuesday
Mysuru Warriors vs Bellary Tuskers
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
7:00 PM
Match 18: Aug 28, Wednesday
Belagavi Panthers vs Bijapur Bulls
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
3:00 PM
Match 19: Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
7:00 PM
Match 20: Aug 29, Thursday
Bengaluru Blasters vs Bellary Tuskers
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
3:00 PM
Match 21: Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
7:00 PM
Match 22: Aug 30, Friday
Eliminator (3 v 4), TBC vs TBC
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
3:00 PM
Match 23: Aug 30, Friday
Qualifier 1(1 v 2), TBC vs TBC
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
7:00 PM
Match 24: Aug 31, Saturday
Qualifier 2, TBC vs TBC
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
7:00 PM
Match 25: Sep 01, Sunday
FINAL, TBC vs TBC
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore
7:00 PM
