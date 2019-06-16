Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Karthik likely for India in shortened game; Shadab, Haris may come in for Pakistan

By Pti
Dinesh Karthik to be preferred over Vijay Shankar by India in case of shortened game
Dinesh Karthik to be preferred over Vijay Shankar by India in case of shortened game

Manchester, June 16: Conditions and length of the match will dictate the team combination, says India captain Virat Kohli as the fickle Manchester weather is likely to affect Sunday's clash against Pakistan.

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Kohli did not spell out the changes, there is a strong possibility that Dinesh Karthik will be preferred over Vijay Shankar if it's a less than 35 overs game per side.

Since Pakistan batsmen are capable of handling spin and three left-handers are likely to feature in their top-order (Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq and Haris Sohail for Asif Ali), Kuldeep Yadav may make way for Mohammed Shami in overcast conditions.

ICC WC 2019: Preview: Tranquil India, intense Pakistan seek victory from emotional cauldron

However Kohli is not entirely against the idea of fielding two spinners although Yuzvendra Chahal is a sure-shot entry. Ravindra Jadeja's restrictive bowling can also be a good option.

"The conditions and the length of the game will obviously make us think about a few combinations that we could potentially go in with," Kohli said on the eve of the match.

"The kind of spinners and the kind of bowlers that we have in our team, it's difficult for any team to just come out and attack these guys straight away. There's a certain level of risk involved as well," he sounded a warning for opposition.

1
5

However the skipper said that the decision will be based more on his side's comfort rather than looking at the opposition.

"Look, we have to be flexible. We can't be rigid in our approach because, if the conditions are very different from what we played in the last game, then we'll have to think of different combinations. If pace becomes a more important option, then we'll look to explore that," Kohli dropped a hint on inclusion of Shami.

ICC World Cup 2019: India probable XI against Pakistan

However it seemed that Vijay Shankar with his better technique than Karthik is a certainty if it's a 40-over-plus per side game.

"If the length of the game is going to be full and we expect the game to be 50 overs for both sides, then we'll probably think of another combination, but we'll have to be flexible. We'll have to see how the conditions are tomorrow.

"I think all players are in a zone to be ready to play, so that helps in selecting the combination that you need to, depending on what conditions you're going to face, the skipper said.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur didn't reveal his playing XI but there are indications that wrist spinner Shadab Khan may come in place of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

There is not enough moisture in the pitch according to Arthur which might prompt them not to play four pacers.

"We looked at the wicket yesterday, and the wicket was not like Taunton. Taunton was green and moist. You would be silly not to have played four quick bowlers in Taunton. Australia did exactly the same as us. That was a no brainer.

But things are different at Old Trafford, reckons Arthur which might force them to do a bit of tinkering.

"Looking at this wicket, I'm not 100 percent sure there's massive amount of moisture.The wicket is certainly a lot browner than Taunton. So those things will come into the equation in terms of our thinking."

More DINESH KARTHIK News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 22 - June 16 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue