Karun Nair joins blind cricket players to observe World Sight Day

Bengaluru, October 11: Sankara Eye Hospital in association with Microsoft observed World Sight Day by organising World Sight Day cricket tournament championship 2018 League for visually challenged members of the society.

Four teams from different trust participated in this championship. The chief guest for the event was eminent Indian cricketer Karun Nair who played few shots along with the team where he was blind folded.

Blind cricket is a version specially adapted for the visually impaired or partially sighted players. Using the common 'sweep shot' and essential rules of cricket with some modification, this form of cricket encourages and creates a scope for the visually challenged people to glorify their passion for cricket.

Karun Nair played a few shots blind folded with the team
Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka cricketer Karun said, "It is overwhelming to witness cricket in its raw form, connecting people irrespective of any disability. Well, disability isn't the ideal term, these beautiful people have showcased such a great match, their energy and motivation is remarkable. Overcoming a disability is perhaps the toughest part. We as cricketers face so many hardships personally & also during the course of our career, may it be recovering from an injury or bad form.

"It is not easy to fight back, but their fight against life is beyond all this and I share my utmost respect for fighters like them. Rest, their smiles says how much they love cricket and this mutual bonding of loving cricket is imparable. Kudos to Sankara Eye Hospital for taking up this initiative to bring joy and light into lives of so many," said the right handed batsman Karun Nair who is the only 2nd triple centurion in Indian Test History.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kaushik Murali, President of Sankara Eye Foundation said, "World Sight Day celebration couldn't have been any better! Karun Nair gracing and motivating the energetic teams, with his in-depth knowledge of cricket and generosity. We are really privileged to have him as our Chief Guest. Profoundly glad to spend the day with him."

Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 18:18 [IST]
