How's the Josh? Kedar Jadhav, Team India celebrate ODI series win in New Zealand in 'Uri style'

By
The Men In Blue celebrated their ODI series win over New Zealand by raising chants of "How's the JOSH", a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Uri-The Surgical Strike.'

New Delhi, Feb 4: Team India registered a historic ODI series win over New Zealand on Sunday (February 3) after defeating the Kiwis in their own backyard. The Men In Blue celebrated their series win by raising chants of "How's the JOSH", a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Uri-The Surgical Strike.'

Team India notched up a 35-run win in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday to secure a historic 4-1 win in the five-match series, their biggest triumph on New Zealand soil across formats since they started touring the country in 1967.

After the trophy was presented to the team, batsman Kedar Jadhav shouted: "How's the Josh" just like the character played by Vicky Kaushal in the film.

ICC advisory when Dhoni is behind the stumps

In response, the other members of team chanted "High sir".

The BCCI later shared the video of the celebration on its Twitter handle with the caption: "Looks like the 'JOSH' in the squad is 'HIGH SIR'.

The actor Vicky also posted the BCCI video on his timeline and congratulated the team for a historic triumph.

"Our Indian cricket team always gets the JOSH of the nation super high and makes us all proud! Congratulations on the amazing win! INDIAAA INDIA!!!", he tweeted.

After the team's victory, skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the last two ODI and T20I series, congratulated his men on social media.

The 30-year old took to Twitter and posted, "Great come back from a tough situation early on to make it 4-1. Shows the character we have. Well done boys. Jai Hind @BCCI".

Meanwhile, the ICC - while lauding veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni's match awareness - tweeted, Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps."

The former India captain - who is still called as 'Captain Cool' - turned the match in India's favour by getting rid of dangerous Jimmy Neesham (44) at a crucial juncture. Neesham's dismissal turned out to be the turning point of the match for India.

The 4-1 scoreline is the best that India have achieved in New Zealand across formats since they started touring the country in 1967.

At 18 for four, India were heading towards another sub-100 total before the middle-order batsmen fought back to post a fighting total of 252.

The 98-run stand for the fifth wicket between Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) was the highlight of the middle-order fight back.

Hardik Pandya's 45 off 22 balls also went a long way in India posting a challenging target and his two wickets, later on, showed why he is such an important member of the team.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
