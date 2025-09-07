Kerala Cricket Association organizes inaugural Women's Exhibition Match ahead of KCL 2025 Final, set for Women's tournament from 2026

BCCI to have new President on September 28 - Full List of Posts for Election at AGM, Retentions

Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The women's cricket match organized by the Kerala Cricket Association witnessed an exciting encounter at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

KCA Angels secured a 12‑run win over KCA Queens in the exhibition match held as a build-up to the upcoming women's cricket league that the Kerala Cricket Association will launch next year. Batting first, the Angels scored 114 for eight in 20 overs, before restricting the Queens to 102 for five. Angels captain Shani was named Player of the Match.

The Angels, who opted to bat after winning the toss, suffered two early setbacks, but Akhila (24) and Akshaya (23) revived the innings with a gritty 38‑run stand for the third wicket. Towards the end, India Under-19 cricketer VJ Joshitha played a handy knock of 22 from 18 balls. For the Queens, India players Sajana Sajeevan and Asha Shobhana impressed with two wickets each.

In reply, the Queens also lost an early wicket when Ansu Sunil fell cheaply, but skipper Sajan Sajeev (33) partnered Vaishnavy (22) in a 41-run stand to keep them in the contest. However, the remaining batters failed to capitalize, and the chase ended at 102. Shani shone with the ball as well, taking two wickets to complete an all-round show. Both teams delivered strong performances with bat, ball, and in the field, but the sharper fielding effort from the Angels tilted the contest in their favour.

The final of the KCL 2025 will take place on Sunday at the same stadium. Kollam Sailors, the defending champions, will lock horns against Kochi Blue Tigers in the finale clash.