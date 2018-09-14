Kevin Pietersen tells England to drop Stuart Broad and Keaton Jennings

Broad took 16 wickets during England's 4-1 Test series win against India but they came at an average higher than his fellow pacemen.

Jennings, meanwhile, had a torrid time and scored just 163 runs in the series at an average of 18, though Alastair Cook's retirement could give the 26-year-old a stay of execution.

England are preparing to name their squad to face Sri Lanka, with a three-Test series starting on November 6, and Pietersen feels Broad and Jennings should not make the cut.

"Jennings can't bat, I'm sorry," Pietersen, who backs the expected selection of Surrey skipper Rory Burns and suggested Jason Roy as his opening partner, told talkSPORT.

"They are going to have to find somebody else. Cook is a big loss. I know he has been wishy-washy over the last couple of months but he finished on a fairytale ending, which is brilliant for him but to replace that kind of guy at the top of the order, it is going to be difficult.

"I just don't see county cricket producing Test cricketers at the moment. The issue is deep-rooted. All the best players in the world now are not playing county cricket. They are earning their cash in franchise cricket.

"Therefore, the standard of county cricket isn't great, the standard of county batsmen is poor, and it is causing a massive issue in cabs on the rank for batting places."

Bloody hell! Cook 100! Script written! Fairytale ending! Richly deserved having had to face a brand new Duke’s ball for 12yrs! BRAVO — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) September 10, 2018

Broad and James Anderson are the most prolific pairing in England's history, but there has been speculation one or even both of the bowlers could be rested for the Sri Lanka tour.

And after Anderson surpassed Australia great Glenn McGrath to become the most successful pace bowler in terms of wickets in Test history, Pietersen said Broad should sit the series out.

"I would have dropped him last winter. He doesn't perform that well away from home," Pietersen added of Broad.

"He had one good Ashes series and what he delivered for England in the big Ashes series last year was hopeless.

"I've been on tours of the sub-continent (with England), he doesn't like touring the sub-continent, so it wouldn't surprise me and it would be a very good move if they dropped him."

Pietersen confirmed his retirement from the sport in March, the 38-year-old having scored 8,181 runs in 104 Tests. He was named Player of the Series after leading England to the World Twenty20 title in 2010.