Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

KKR batsman Sheldon Jackson bereaved

By Pti

Ahmedabad, May 3: Domestic cricket veteran Sheldon Jackson, who is with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL this season, on Monday lost his aunt due to COVID-19.

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper batsman had moved to Puducherry last season after playing a crucial role in Saurashtra's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

"I have lost my aunt this evening. She was the happiest when I got picked by KKR this season, and so I will continue with the team. I thank everyone who offered us help in the darkest hour, in every possible way, to try and save her. May God be with everyone, may she rest in peace," he tweeted.

A few days back, Jackson had sought help to arrange an ICU bed for his ailing aunt in Bhavnagar. Jackson is yet to play a game this season.

His team KKR was on Monday rocked by COVID-19 with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive.

More KKR News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 31 May 4 2021, 07:30 PM
Hyderabad
Mumbai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 22:29 [IST]
Other articles published on May 3, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments