KKR star comes out of Retirement, gets immediately picked for Pakistan Series

Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 14:42 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kolkata Knight Riders ace Quinton de Kock has made a stunning U-turn on his international retirement, making himself available once again for South Africa ahead of their upcoming home series against Pakistan.

De Kock, who has played 115 IPL matches and was part of the KKR squad in IPL 2025, is set to return to the international stages yet again.

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who had announced his retirement from ODIs after the 2023 World Cup and from Tests back in 2022, is set to don the Proteas jersey in what could be a major boost for the team's batting strength and experience.

Cricket South Africa confirmed that De Kock decided to reverse his decision after discussions with team management and coach Rob Walter. Sources close to the squad suggest the left-hander was motivated by South Africa's preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup and a desire to contribute in a rebuilding phase. With over 11,000 international runs across formats, his return is expected to provide much-needed stability at the top of the order.

South Africa will host Pakistan for a multi-format series starting next month, with De Kock immediately slotted back into the white-ball squads. His presence could also mentor younger players like Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis as they continue to establish themselves at the highest level.

Quinton de Kock ODI and T20I Career

Quinton de Kock has been a prolific batter for the Proteas across all formats.

ODI

The South African has 6770 runs in 155 ODIS, with a stellar average of 45.78. He has scored 30 half centuries and 21 centuries in his illustrated ODI career.

T20Is

De Kock has played 92 T20Is for South Africa and has 2584 runs. He has scored 1 century in the format and 16 half-centuries, with a strike rate of 138. The South African has also hit 103 sixes in T20I cricket.

South Africa T20I squad for Pakistan tour

David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dr Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad for Pakistan tour

Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dr Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.