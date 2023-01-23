KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Wedding: Will marriage bring the lady luck for India cricketer?

Apart from January 23 being the birthday of flamboyant national hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, this year it has an added glamourous touch to the day.

The Indian batter's love story with Suniel Shetty's daughter will complete the circle as the player wedlocks himself in Mumbai with the actress.

We have already got a glimpse of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's Wedding, but today we shall have a look at whether it can revive his on-field prowess.

Although it is a silly thing to predict, but there are statistics that has shown getting married can be helpful for a player to perform better in his professional field.

A detailed stat in terms of Test cricket average has shown that plenty of players have done drastically better since tying the knot.

Former India player Navjot Singh Sidhu averaged only 13 in Test cricket before his marriage, which took a massive leap to 43.32 after his wedding, increasing more than two folds.

Australia opener David Warner also made significant improvements in his stats after getting married, and the same goes for India's legend Sachin Tendulkar. On the other hand, captain cool MS Dhoni's stats dipped after tying the knot.

South African legend AB de Villiers somehow maintained his form even after marriage and continued his amazing consistency.

Player Test Average before Marriage Test Average after Marriage Navjot Singh Sidhu 13.00 43.32 MS Dhoni 42.59 34.47 Shane Watson 39.43 33.52 AB de Villiers 50.50 50.29 Faf du Plessis 58.50 35.38

The curious case of KL Rahul is a bit different. The 30-year-old currently averages 34.26 in Tests, 44.52 in ODIs and 37.75 in T20Is.

Although his limited-overs batting average is pretty decent, India would love KL to score a lot heavier when it comes to Test cricket.

KL Rahul Yearwise Test Average:

Year Test Average 2015 31.50 2016 59.88 2017 48.69 2018 22.28 2019 22.00 2021 46.10 2022 17.12

KL Rahul's Test batting has gone downhill since 2018. The batter has played 26 Tests since 2018, and has only 3 centuries to his name in this period, compared to 4 in 19 Tests in the previous three years.

And the batter needs to rectify that. He will be hoping to come back and do things right in the Red Ball cricket, as well as a further authority when it comes to the limited-overs format. It is to be seen how the Indian vice-captain fares in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

With Rishabh Pant now out of the scene, there will be added onus of KL Rahul to perform and resurrect his Test credentials. And with him getting married, that can bring a breeze of a positive influx in it.

KL Rahul is one of the classiest players to watch. His batting elegance is unmatched and perhaps his fortunes will be turned come February.

Disclaimer: This article is by no means to speculate or undermine any personnel and personal relations. We wish KL Rahul all the very best for his marriage and strongly suggest readers respect the personal space of every personnel. We are aware of many Internet Trolls and inducing any of that is not intended at all through our publication.