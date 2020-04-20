Cricket
KL Rahul auctions World Cup bat, cricket gears to raise funds for vulnerable children

By
New Delhi, April 20: Talented India batsman KL Rahul is auctioning the bat he used during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and other memorabilia to raise funds for vulnerable children.

In a video message posted on Twitter on his birthday, the Karnataka batsman said all proceeds from the auction will go to the Aware Foundation, that works to provide dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India the right to education.

"I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation," Rahul said.

"It's a foundation that looks towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn't pick a better day to do this."

The items up for auction, which started on Monday (April 20), includes Rahul's signed 2019 World Cup bat, Test, ODI and T20 jersey along with his batting gloves, helmet and pads.

"Go on check out the auction and show some love for me and the children and let's stay strong together during this difficult time and all of us will come out of this stronger," Rahul said.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 24 lakh people and caused more than one lakh deaths worldwide. In India, more than 17,000 people have been infected with 550 deaths reported.

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
