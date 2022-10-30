KL Rahul criticised by netizens after third successive poor show with the bat in T20 World Cup 2022

Perth, Oct 30: KL Rahul's poor form with the bat continued as the India vice-captain departed cheaply for 9 in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against South Africa here at Perth Stadium on Sunday (October 30).

The right-handed batter from Karnataka came into the game under a lot of pressure and struggled to bat freely from the word go against a quality Protea pace attack. The out-of-form opener took the strike for India and left-arm South Africa seamer Wayne Parnell started with a maiden over.

After playing seven balls on the trot, he went off the mark with a maximum over mid-wicket off Parnell in the next over. It looked like Rahul - who had scores of 4 and 9 in the previous two outings against Pakistan and Netherlands respectively - will leave the disappointments of the previous games behind and play a fine knock. But he failed to curb his instincts and edged the away-going delivery from Lungi Ngidi which wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock pouched comfortably behind the stumps.

With yet another low score in the mega event, Rahul left the team in the lurch as captain Rohit Sharma was already dismissed cheaply in that over. Indians were once again off to a disastrous start as they were two down inside the powerplay.

The Karnataka cricketer failed to provide a good start to his team in a pressure game and was slammed by netizens for his consistently poor form with the bat.

Rahul - who slammed back-to-back fifties against South Africa during the home T20I series - has been on facing a lot of criticism for his inconsistent batting efforts in the past.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

