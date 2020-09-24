KL Rahul surpasses Sachin Tendukar's 8-year-old record, fastest Indian to 2000 IPL runs; find full list

Rahul, who joined Kings XI Punjab in 2017, reached the mark in his 60th innings and to make it sweeter he broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar, who crossed 2000 runs in 63 innings. Rahul is also the third fastest ever to that mark.

Chris Gayle, Rahul's teammate in Kings XI Punjab, holds the record of the fastest batsman to reach 2000 IPL runs as the West Indian accomplished the task in 48 innings.

Shaun Marsh, another former Kings XI Punjab batsman, is in the second place as the Australian left-hander went past the 2000-run mark in 52 innings.

Full list:

1. Suresh Raina -April 30, 2012 vs KKR, 69th innings.

2. Gautam Gambhir -May 16, 2012 vs MI, 68th innings

3. Sachin Tendulkar - May 20, 2012 vs RR, 63rd inning

4. Rohit Sharma -April 9, 2013 vs DD, 77th innings

5. Jacques Kallis -April 11, 2013 vs RCB, 76th innings

6. Chris Gayle -April 16, 2013 vs DD, 48th innings

7. Virender Sehwag -April 21, vs MI, 70th innings

8. MS Dhoni -April 25, 2013 vs SRH, 75th innings

9. Virat Kohli -April 29, 2013 vs RR, 79th innings

10. Rahul Dravid -May 5, 2013 vs PWI, 75th innings

11. Adam Gilchrist - May 14, 2013 vs RCB, 78th innings

12. Robin Uthappa -April 19, 2014 vs DD, 88th innings

13. Shikhar Dhawan -May 8, 2014 vs RR, 74th innings

14. Shane Watson -May 13, 2014 vs CSK, 64th innings

15. AB de Villiers -May 18, 2014 vs CSK, 76th innings

16. Dinesh Karthik -May 19, 2014 vs KXIP, 93rd innings

17. Yousuf Pathan -May 24, 2014 vs SRH, 95th