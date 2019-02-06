Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Koffee With Karan controversy: Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Rajasthan

By
Koffee With Karan controversy: Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Feb 6: Trouble doesn't seem to end for India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul as a case has been registered against them in Rajasthan for their sexist comments during a TV chat show in December, last year.

As per a report in ANI, a case has been registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and host of the TV show Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar, in Jodhpur.

The cricketers came under fire from all quarters for their remarks and were subsequently suspended from the Indian squad. The duo got a major relief when the Supreme Court-appointed CoA lifted the suspension last month allowing them to return to the cricket field.

The CoA, after consulting new amicus curiae PS Narsimha, decided to lift the suspension pending an inquiry, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5.

"The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr P S Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman," read a statement of the CoA, issued by the BCCI.

Following the relief, Pandya joined Team India in New Zealand for the limited-overs series while Rahul would play for India A against England Lions.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue