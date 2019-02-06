Koffee With Karan controversy: Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Rajasthan

As per a report in ANI, a case has been registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and host of the TV show Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar, in Jodhpur.

The cricketers came under fire from all quarters for their remarks and were subsequently suspended from the Indian squad. The duo got a major relief when the Supreme Court-appointed CoA lifted the suspension last month allowing them to return to the cricket field.

Rajasthan: Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul & Karan Johar in Jodhpur for comments made during Johar's talk show in December last year. pic.twitter.com/eC19D3jxoP — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

The CoA, after consulting new amicus curiae PS Narsimha, decided to lift the suspension pending an inquiry, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5.

"The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr P S Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman," read a statement of the CoA, issued by the BCCI.

Following the relief, Pandya joined Team India in New Zealand for the limited-overs series while Rahul would play for India A against England Lions.