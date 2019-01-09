Kohli, Bumrah, India headline ICC ODI rankings

1. Kohli, Rohit 1-2

Kohli and Rohit will be seen in action in colours during the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning on January 12. Currently, Kohli occupies the No 1 slot with 899 points and averages 59.83, while Rohit is second in the rankings with 871 points and averages 47.78. They can maintain that slots with a good effort against the Aussies and in the five-match series against New Zealand.

2. India's possible move-up

India are scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia, 5 against New Zealand and they also have a home series against the Aussies in the run-up to the ICC World Cup 2019. As of now, India have 121 points in ODIs as a team, five behind top-placed England and Kohli's lads will have to win all eight ODIs against Australia and the Kiwis to close gap with England.

3. Windfall for New Zealand

New Zealand have retained third position after blanking the opposition. They have gained one point to move up to 113 while Sri Lanka remain in eighth position but have lost one point to drop to 78 points. Among batsmen, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill have retained their third and 14th positions after scoring 281 and 153 runs, respectively, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has dropped out of the top-10 to 11th position. Henry Nicholls has gained 21 places to take 59th position while Colin Munro has moved up from 58th to 56th.

4. Bumrah maintains top slot

Jasprit Bumrah maintained his numero uno slot in the rankings with 841 points. But he will not be seen in action in colours as the pacer was rested for the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand to manage his work load after an intense Test series against the Aussies. Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the closest rival to Bumrah, sitting second with 788 points, while Bumrah's teammate Kuldeep Yadav is third with 723 points and the chinaman bowler is a part of India's ODI squad against Australia and New Zealand.