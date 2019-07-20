Kohli to attend India team selection; fringe players may get the call

1. Dhoni's future

It's unlikely that MS Dhoni will picked for this tour and there has been news about him opting out of the tour to serve army for two months. The 38-year-old has already suffered a back and hand niggles during the IPL 2019 and in the ICC World Cup 2019. Rishabh Pant is already in the squad and has played in the World Cup as a No 4 batsman. He could continue and Andhra wicketkeeper batsman KS Bharat has a bright chance to enter the squad as a back-up wicketkeeper for the limited over matches. And for Test matches, Pant has established himself as No 1 choice and veteran Wriddhiman Saha could make a comeback as the reserve keeper.

2. Availability of Kohli, Bumrah

Kohli will attend the meeting and has conveyed his desire to be part of the entire length of the tour but the possibility of him skipping the white ball leg may come up for discussion. Similarly, Jasprit Bumrah too get some rest before joining the side for Test matches along with Mohammed Shami. In that event, India may opt to field youngsters like Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed in the company of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

3. Who all have chances to get selected

If some frontline players are rested, the likes of Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill may get a call up to various sides. All these players are part of the India ‘A' squad currently touring the West Indies and Manish Pandey had made a hundred in the third one-dayer while Krunal took five wickets in the same match.

4. Status of Dhawan, Shaw

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are currently recuperating from their respective injuries at NCA in Bengaluru. A report on their fitness is expected to be made available on Saturday (July 20) but it looks unlikely that the selectors would want to rush them. If they do not make it to the squad, then India might open with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the short formats while Rahul might be joined by his Karnataka statemate Mayank Agarwal for the traditional version.