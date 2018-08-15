Cricket

KPL 2018: Bengaluru Blasters vs Belagavi Panthers: Champs Panthers to bowl first

Live Blog
The inaugural KPL 2018 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Belagavi Panthers promises to be an exciting affair
Bengaluru, August 15: Welcome to the MyKhel coverage of KPL 2018 and it's time for the inagural match between defending champions Belagavi Panthers and Bengaluru Blasters. However, there's a rain threat and it was raining some minutes ago. But for the time being, we are good to go.

Read the Preview here. READ IN KANNADA

09:59 pm

WICKET 6: 108/6 in 13.2 overs

09:53 pm

WICKET 5: Sharath departs after a quick 49. 103/5 Panthers are

09:50 pm

100 up for Panthers 11.4 overs but they still need to score somewhere around 15.5 for an improbable win.

09:46 pm

6, 6, 6 by HS Sharath off Mitrakant Yadav as the 11th over produces 19 runs as Panthers are in 90s.

09:43 pm

WICKET 4: Stuart Binny departs trying a big hit and Panthers are 73/4 with Mitrakant Yadav strikes

09:41 pm

A 4, 6, 4 by Sharath as Panthers reach 73/3 after 10 overs. Still a mountain to climb

09:35 pm

50 in around 8 overs. Panthers have seriously lost this chase here at this point

09:29 pm

Huge Burden on skipper Stuart Binny who is out in the middle with HS Sharath

09:27 pm

WICKET 3 AS D Negi departs as Panthers slip further to 41/3

09:24 pm

After 6 Power Play overs Panthers are 40/2 -- need some serious pace from here on

09:22 pm

WICKET 2: Sadiq Kirmani goes as Panthers slip to 39/2. Anand Doddamani strikes for Blasters.

09:10 pm

14/1 after 3 overs. Not the kind of start a team wants if they are chasing 229.

08:59 pm

WICKET NO 1: HOOVER c Brar b Koushik 0 .. gone off the first ball he faced. Panthers are 1/1 in 0.2 overs

08:58 pm

Chase on. Stalin Hoover, a real big hitter, and Sadiq Kirmanu for Panthers.

08:41 pm

228/5 What a good a total for Blasters and all the pressure on champs Panthers now.

08:34 pm

WICKET 5: Pavan Deshpande c Hegde b Binny and Blasters a re 209/5 in 18.3 overs

08:30 pm

200 up for Blasters in 18 overs. 203/4 after 18 overs

08:25 pm

WICKET 4: Arshdeep Brar c Kiramni b Saurabh 13. Blasters a re 193/4 in 17 overs

08:17 pm

Some good cricket all around. Deshpande is hammering some meaty blows here as Blasters hurtling fast towards the 200-run mark

08:10 pm

WICKET 3: Uthappa c Stalin b Binny 81 and those runs came in just 38 balls. Blasters are 161/3

08:08 pm

Another six, in fact third by Uthappa off Dikshanshu in the same over, and he has moved to 80s.

08:06 pm

6 6 by Uthappa off Dikshanshu -- lovely shots. And those shots drag Blasters past 150 in 13.2 overs

08:03 pm

Pavan Deshpande hammers HS Sharath for a six and Blasters have marched to 140/2 after 13 overs

07:59 pm

After 12 overs, Blasters are 127/2 and they should capitalise this platform.

07:49 pm

100 for Blasters in 9.5 overs and after 10 they are 106/2. Going well over 10 runs an over at this point

07:46 pm

WICKET! Spinner Dikshanshu has trapped Vishwanath in front. Blasters are 96/2 in 9.1 overs. Pavan Deshpande is new man

07:43 pm

Uthappa looks in good touch here - 6, 4, 6, off Avinash. He did not try to hit it hard but timed all those shots so well

07:38 pm

Watch out for Shubang Hegde, he is all of 18 and a very promising left-arm spinner. Regarded highly in Karnataka cricketing circles.

07:32 pm

50 in the Power Play overs and Blasters are going very well here at the moment.

07:28 pm

Vishawanath does not want to hang around here, isn't he? Two successive fours off Stalin Hoover

07:21 pm

FIRST SIX. Vishwanath carts D Avinash over covers, a stunning shot, for KPL 2018's first six

07:17 pm

This is return of sorts for Uthappa to Karnataka cricket after he played for Saurashtra last domestic season. Can he make it count?

07:15 pm

The wicket has brought Robin Uthappa to the middle and the crowd loves the sight of him.

07:13 pm

WICKET: KB Pawan flicks one off Binny to HS Sharath and Blasters are now 21/1. A rather fortunate wicket

07:12 pm

Despite the rain earlier, the pitch looks an ally of batsmen and the outfield too is not slushy and after two overs Blasters are 21/0

07:07 pm

M Viswanath joins the party with a lofted four off Binny over long off as Blasters steal 11 runs in the first over. The other new ball bowler for Panthers is Sharath

07:04 pm

The first boundary of KPL 2018 came off the bat of KB Pawan, a rasping shot off Binny

07:00 pm

Stuart Binny opens bowling for Panthers

06:52 pm

TOSS: Defending champions Belagavi Panthers won the toss and asked Bengaluru Blasters to bat first

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 18:47 [IST]
