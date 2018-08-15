KPL 2018: Bengaluru Blasters vs Belagavi Panthers: Champs Panthers to bowl first

Bengaluru, August 15: Welcome to the MyKhel coverage of KPL 2018 and it's time for the inagural match between defending champions Belagavi Panthers and Bengaluru Blasters. However, there's a rain threat and it was raining some minutes ago. But for the time being, we are good to go.

WICKET 6: 108/6 in 13.2 overs WICKET 5: Sharath departs after a quick 49. 103/5 Panthers are 100 up for Panthers 11.4 overs but they still need to score somewhere around 15.5 for an improbable win. 6, 6, 6 by HS Sharath off Mitrakant Yadav as the 11th over produces 19 runs as Panthers are in 90s. WICKET 4: Stuart Binny departs trying a big hit and Panthers are 73/4 with Mitrakant Yadav strikes A 4, 6, 4 by Sharath as Panthers reach 73/3 after 10 overs. Still a mountain to climb 50 in around 8 overs. Panthers have seriously lost this chase here at this point Huge Burden on skipper Stuart Binny who is out in the middle with HS Sharath WICKET 3 AS D Negi departs as Panthers slip further to 41/3 After 6 Power Play overs Panthers are 40/2 -- need some serious pace from here on WICKET 2: Sadiq Kirmani goes as Panthers slip to 39/2. Anand Doddamani strikes for Blasters. 14/1 after 3 overs. Not the kind of start a team wants if they are chasing 229. WICKET NO 1: HOOVER c Brar b Koushik 0 .. gone off the first ball he faced. Panthers are 1/1 in 0.2 overs Chase on. Stalin Hoover, a real big hitter, and Sadiq Kirmanu for Panthers. 228/5 What a good a total for Blasters and all the pressure on champs Panthers now. WICKET 5: Pavan Deshpande c Hegde b Binny and Blasters a re 209/5 in 18.3 overs 200 up for Blasters in 18 overs. 203/4 after 18 overs WICKET 4: Arshdeep Brar c Kiramni b Saurabh 13. Blasters a re 193/4 in 17 overs Some good cricket all around. Deshpande is hammering some meaty blows here as Blasters hurtling fast towards the 200-run mark WICKET 3: Uthappa c Stalin b Binny 81 and those runs came in just 38 balls. Blasters are 161/3 Another six, in fact third by Uthappa off Dikshanshu in the same over, and he has moved to 80s. 6 6 by Uthappa off Dikshanshu -- lovely shots. And those shots drag Blasters past 150 in 13.2 overs Pavan Deshpande hammers HS Sharath for a six and Blasters have marched to 140/2 after 13 overs After 12 overs, Blasters are 127/2 and they should capitalise this platform. 100 for Blasters in 9.5 overs and after 10 they are 106/2. Going well over 10 runs an over at this point WICKET! Spinner Dikshanshu has trapped Vishwanath in front. Blasters are 96/2 in 9.1 overs. Pavan Deshpande is new man Uthappa looks in good touch here - 6, 4, 6, off Avinash. He did not try to hit it hard but timed all those shots so well Watch out for Shubang Hegde, he is all of 18 and a very promising left-arm spinner. Regarded highly in Karnataka cricketing circles. 50 in the Power Play overs and Blasters are going very well here at the moment. Vishawanath does not want to hang around here, isn't he? Two successive fours off Stalin Hoover FIRST SIX. Vishwanath carts D Avinash over covers, a stunning shot, for KPL 2018's first six This is return of sorts for Uthappa to Karnataka cricket after he played for Saurashtra last domestic season. Can he make it count? The wicket has brought Robin Uthappa to the middle and the crowd loves the sight of him. WICKET: KB Pawan flicks one off Binny to HS Sharath and Blasters are now 21/1. A rather fortunate wicket Despite the rain earlier, the pitch looks an ally of batsmen and the outfield too is not slushy and after two overs Blasters are 21/0 M Viswanath joins the party with a lofted four off Binny over long off as Blasters steal 11 runs in the first over. The other new ball bowler for Panthers is Sharath The first boundary of KPL 2018 came off the bat of KB Pawan, a rasping shot off Binny Stuart Binny opens bowling for Panthers TOSS: Defending champions Belagavi Panthers won the toss and asked Bengaluru Blasters to bat first