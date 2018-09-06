KPL 2018 Final: Bengaluru Blasters Vs Bijapur Bulls: TV Channel, Timing, Live Streaming & Other Info

Bijapur Bulls defeated Hubli Tigers in the second semi-final by 9 wickets to enter the finals while Bengaluru Blasters had edged Mysuru Warriors in the first semi-final to storm into the finals.

The domestic T20 tournament organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will culminate with the grand finale at Mysore (Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground).

Last year's runners-up Bijapur Bulls get another shot at winning the title, but can they defeat an unbeaten Bengaluru Blasters? Watch the 🎇🎇 from the #NammaKPL final LIVE, on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/PIGhLU6Jr0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 6, 2018

As many as seven teams battled it out amongst each other in the T20 league which was telecast live by StarSports. Finally, Blasters and Bulls will be clashing with each other for the title. The matches will be streamed live at Hotstar.com.

Here's all you need to know about the grand finale:

Timings: 6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Channels: StarSports

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Squads: Bengaluru Blasters: Pavan Deshpande, Mitrakant Yadav, Abhishek Bhat, Koushik V, Robin Uthappa (C), KB Pawan, Anand Doddamani, Arshdeep Singh Brar, KC Avinash, Pallav Kumar Das, Sharan Gowda, Manoj S Bhandage, Bharath Devaraj, Vineet Yadav, Gaurav Dhiman, Vishwanath M, Azeem.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), Ronit More, Naveen MG, KC Cariappa, Mir Kaunian Abbas, KP Appanna, Suneel Raju, Naga Bharath, Zahoor Farooqui, Suraj Kamath, Rishab Singh, Bhavesh Gulecha, Anuraj Bajpai, KL Srijith, Amar Ghale, Majid Makkandar, Ruthraj.