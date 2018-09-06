Cricket

KPL 2018 Final: Bengaluru Blasters Vs Bijapur Bulls: TV Channel, Timing, Live Streaming & Other Info

File photo: Belagavi Panthers were the winners of KPL 2017.

Bengaluru, Sep 6: The seventh edition of Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2018 has neared its business end as Bengaluru Blasters and Bijapur Bulls will face each other in the finals on Thursday (September 6).

Bijapur Bulls defeated Hubli Tigers in the second semi-final by 9 wickets to enter the finals while Bengaluru Blasters had edged Mysuru Warriors in the first semi-final to storm into the finals.

The domestic T20 tournament organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will culminate with the grand finale at Mysore (Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground).

As many as seven teams battled it out amongst each other in the T20 league which was telecast live by StarSports. Finally, Blasters and Bulls will be clashing with each other for the title. The matches will be streamed live at Hotstar.com.

Here's all you need to know about the grand finale:

Timings: 6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Channels: StarSports

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Squads: Bengaluru Blasters: Pavan Deshpande, Mitrakant Yadav, Abhishek Bhat, Koushik V, Robin Uthappa (C), KB Pawan, Anand Doddamani, Arshdeep Singh Brar, KC Avinash, Pallav Kumar Das, Sharan Gowda, Manoj S Bhandage, Bharath Devaraj, Vineet Yadav, Gaurav Dhiman, Vishwanath M, Azeem.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), Ronit More, Naveen MG, KC Cariappa, Mir Kaunian Abbas, KP Appanna, Suneel Raju, Naga Bharath, Zahoor Farooqui, Suraj Kamath, Rishab Singh, Bhavesh Gulecha, Anuraj Bajpai, KL Srijith, Amar Ghale, Majid Makkandar, Ruthraj.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
