KPL 2018: Robin Uthappa to be part of the KPL auction

Karun will miss the KPL as he has been drafted into the India squad for the first three Tests against England, starting on August 1. The KPL will start on August 15 and will be played across venues in Bengaluru, Hubbali and Mysuru.

Bijapur Bulls, Belagavi Panthers, Bellary Tuskers, Hubli Tigers, Mysore Warriors, Namma Shivamogga and Kalyani Blasters Bengaluru are the seven teams in the fray this season.

Uthappa, who has not played in the KPL for the last two seasons, last played in the tournament was in 2015 and he played a handy role in guiding Bijapur Bulls to title that year.

However, the announcement of Uthappa's name caused some surprise as he was switched to Saurashtra to play the Ranji Trophy. However, Santosh Menon, the KSCA Secretary, said Uthappa has met all the criteria to play in the KPL 2018.

"Robin took NOC from the KSCA last year so that he could play for other states. But he's a domicile Karnataka player. He lives here and is registered with the Swastic Union. This qualifies him to be a part of the KPL. Over the years we've had so many Karnataka players representing others states and institutions as part of the KPL. Last year Robin Uthappa was not part of the auctions because he was not available. Since this year he has no other commitments, he has opted to play in the KPL," said Santosh Menon.

Several team owners too were delighted at the decision as Uthappa has been an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL over the years. Back in the KPL mix, Uthappa could be a hot buy during the player auction to be held on Saturday (July 21).

What they said

Sanjay Desai, President, KSCA: "We are really thrilled to be hosting the seventh edition of the KPL this year. The tournament is going to be held in three cities and we are looking forward to it. KPL has grown into a big domestic tournament and we want it to be the best tournament in India."

Sudhakar Rao, KSCA Secretary: "We are excited about the seventh season of the KPL. We have a lot of activities with the fans in different cities which will create excitement among the people. We aim at giving people an interesting season with a bunch of new budding talents."

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KPL Governing Council member: "The viewership for the KPL is increasing by the year. KPL 2017 became the second most viewed domestic T20 league in India and we will try to be the best this year. We have a lot of the younger crowd showing support on social media. With Star Sports as partners the viewership went up from 26 million in 2016 to 59 million in 2017."