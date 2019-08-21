Cricket
KPL 2019: Chipli blitzkrieg flattens off-colour Warriors

By
kpl

Bengaluru, Aug 21: Bharath Chipli feasted on Mysuru Warriors’ lacklustre bowling performance to give Bijapur Bulls their maiden win in the Redmi Karnataka Premier League, powered by Dream11, at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday.

The Bulls’ skipper blasted the third-fastest half-century in KPL history, to help his side to an eight-wicket win, overshadowing a valiant 73 not out from Warriors’ KV Siddharth.

J Suchith holds the top spot for the fastest half-century in KPL with his 15-ball blitz. Balachandra Akhil is second with a fifty in 17 balls. Chipli’s 20-ball half-century and a final tally of 77 from 40 balls with seven fours and six sixes guided Panthers to 144 for 2 in 14.4 overs in response to Warriors’ 140 for 4 in 20 overs.

Bulls are third on the table with three points from three games. Prior to this game, they had lost one game and one contest was washed out.

With two wash-outs and a loss before this match, Warriors needed to put their best foot forward after being asked to bat first.

Siddharth provided that impetus at the start despite the loss of his opening partner D Nischal for 1. Amit Verma’s hit-wicket only made matters worse, but Siddharth’s alliances with Manjesh Reddy (23) and Shoaib Manager (28) helped.

Had it not been for Prateek Jain’s brilliant figures of 2 for 16 from four overs and a sound overall effort from the rest of the bowlers, the Warriors could have entertained hopes of a bigger target. That said, even that may not have guaranteed Warriors a win, not with Chipli in a mood to up his team’s NRR.

Chipli belted 52 of the 68 runs the Bulls scored inside the first five overs with four sixes and six fours. He was dropped on 59 by Suchith at backward point off Venkatesh M, and he made the Warriors pay for it.

Chipli and Naveen MG (45) realised 114 runs for the opening wicket, 100 of which came from 54 balls. Vyshak Vijay Kumar eventually got rid of Chipli as the batsman toe-ended the ball to Manjesh at deep midwicket, but Naveen ensured the job was done with some brutal hits of his own towards the end.

Brief scores: Mysuru Warriors 140/4 in 20 overs (KV Siddharth 72 not out, Manjesh Reddy 23, Shoaib Manager 28; Prateek Jain 2-16) vs Bijapur Bulls 144 for 2 in 14.4 overs (Bharath Chipli 77, Naveen MG 45; Vyshak Vijay Kumar 2-36) by eight wickets.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 22:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019

