Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

KPL 2019: Deshpande, bowlers hand Lions second successive win

By
Deshpande, bowlers hand Lions second successive win

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Pavan Deshpande’s half-century and a spirited bowling display helped Shivamogga Lions record their second victory in the Redmi Karnataka Premier League, powered by Dream11, at the M Chinnaswamy here on Sunday.

The Lions, who posted a facile six-wicket win over Hubli Tigers on Saturday, were not quite as clinical this time but still managed a 14-run win over Mysuru Warriors in the day’s first game.

Deshpande’s 42-ball 53 guided Lions to 166 for 7 in 20 overs before the bowlers, led by Pradeep T (3/22) and HS Sharath (3/36), reduced the Warriors to 152 all out in 19.2 overs. KV Siddharth was the lone fighter for the Warriors, scoring 77 runs from 54 balls.

Amit Verma, the Warriors skipper, won the toss and opted to bowl under gloomy skies. The Lions, however, approached the innings with aggression to negate Warriors’ ploy.

Nihal Ullal, who scored an unbeaten 88 from 60 balls in Lions’ win on Saturday, once again sent the bowlers on a leather hunt. His dismissal for 28, followed by Arjun Hoysala’s demise for the same score, meant the Lions were under some pressure.

Deshpande, the left-hander who was dropped on 29 by KV Siddharth, calmed the nerves with a calculated assault, carrying them to 100 in 10.4 overs. The Warriors did manage to keep the scoring down in the last five overs but it wasn’t enough to ensure a successful chase.

Mithun, the Lions’ skipper, picked up the wicket of Dega Nischal in the opening ball of the innings. Thereafter, it was one-way traffic for the most part. Sharath bagged the crucial wickets of J Suchith, Shoaib Manager and Aniruddha Joshi (26), and Mithun added Amit to his tally. Pradeep was especially good bowling at the fag end of the innings.

Still, Siddharth kept the Warriors in the hunt with some stunning blows. But with 19 needed in the final over, he wasn’t able to see them through.

Scoreboard:

Shivamogga Lions: 166/7 in 20 overs (Arjun Hoysala 28, Nihal Ullal 28, Pavan Deshpande 53; Vyshak Vijay Kumar 2-41) vs Mysuru Warriors (KV Siddharth 77, Aniruddha Joshi 26; Abhimanyu Mithun 2-34, Pradeep T 3-22, HS Sharath 3-36, SP Manjunath 2-17) by 14 runs.

Source: Press Release

More SHIVAMOGGA LIONS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: CHE 1 - 0 LEI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 21:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue