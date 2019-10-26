KPL: Crime branch arrests bowling coach, batsman for match-fixing

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said Blasters' bowling coach Vinu Prasad, a former Karnataka off-spinner who played one first-class game in 2008, and batsman M Vishwanath fixed the match between Blasters and Belagavi Panthers in the KPL 2019.

"Vishwanathan had batted slowly, for which he got Rs 5 lakh. Further investigations are on and a few bookies who were involved will be arrested soon," Patil was quoted as saying in the New Indian Express. The arrests, the report said, were made based on information provided by Bhavesh Bafna, who was arrested in connection with the case.

"Bafna was arrested for trying to book a Ballari Tuskers bowler. During interrogation, he admitted that he had also booked a Blasters batsman," he said.

"Bafna revealed that it was Vishwanath who was booked through the team's bowling coach Vinu Prasad. They had offered him Rs 5 lakh if he wasted balls and got out after that. Accordingly, Vishwanath played 17 balls and scored only nine before getting out against Panthers. Based on Bafna's information, Prasad and Vishwanath were arrested," the official added.