KPL fixing: Crime Branch raids house of Panthers' coach Sudhindra Shinde

Police officials said some documents have been seized from Shinde's house but no arrest has been made yet. The officials said Shinde may be summoned for interrogation at a later date after inspecting the evidence.

Shinde is the coach of Karnataka U-19 team and a managing committee member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association from Raichur Zone.

The Crime Branch has so far arrested seven people in the scandal, including Belagavi Panthers owner Ashfaq Ali Thar, Panthers drummer Bhavesh Bafna, Bengaluru Blasters player Nishant Singh Shekhawat, bowling coach Vinu Prasad and opening batsman M Vishwanath, Bellary Tuskers captain CM Gautam, spinner Abrar Kazi and international bookie Sayyam Gulati.

The Crime Branch have also issued notices to KSCA and the management of 11 cricket teams seeking answers to questions that the investigation has thrown up. The City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had said a Special Investigation Team within Crime Branch has been formed for a deep probe into the KPL fixing scandal.