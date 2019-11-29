KPL fixing: Mithun summoned by Crime Branch for interrogation

It has been reported that nearly 100 more players will be questioned along with all the team owners. Mithun has played four Tests and five ODIs for India. And he has also appeared for IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"We've directed Mithun to appear before the CCB police for questioning," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"We've readied a questionnaire for Mithun about his play in the previous KPL season," a senior CCB officer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The KPL 2019 was held from August 16 to 31 but the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced that the next tournament will be held only after the probe.

Since the inquiry to the scandal has begun, the Crime Branch has arrested Belagavi Panthers owner Asfaq Ali Thara, while six others have been taken into custody. Former Karnataka Ranji players CM Gautam, who has played 94 First-Class matches, Abrar Kazi, Vinu Prasad, Nishant Shekhawat and Viswanath were taken into custody in connection with the fixing saga.