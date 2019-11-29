Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

KPL fixing: Mithun summoned by Crime Branch for interrogation

By
KPL fixing: Mithun summoned by CB
KPL fixing: Mithun summoned by CB

Bengaluru, November 29: Abhimanyu Mithun has been summoned by Central Crime Branch (CCB) for questioning in connection with the spot-fixing scandal in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL). Mithun will be the first international player who will be questioned by the Crime Branch, who is investigating the matter.

It has been reported that nearly 100 more players will be questioned along with all the team owners. Mithun has played four Tests and five ODIs for India. And he has also appeared for IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"We've directed Mithun to appear before the CCB police for questioning," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"We've readied a questionnaire for Mithun about his play in the previous KPL season," a senior CCB officer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The KPL 2019 was held from August 16 to 31 but the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced that the next tournament will be held only after the probe.

Since the inquiry to the scandal has begun, the Crime Branch has arrested Belagavi Panthers owner Asfaq Ali Thara, while six others have been taken into custody. Former Karnataka Ranji players CM Gautam, who has played 94 First-Class matches, Abrar Kazi, Vinu Prasad, Nishant Shekhawat and Viswanath were taken into custody in connection with the fixing saga.

More KPL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
West Indies won by 9 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue