Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kuldeep reaches career-best second in ICC T20I Ranking

By
Kuldeep Yadav reaches second in ICC T20I rankings
Kuldeep Yadav reaches second in ICC T20I rankings

Bengaluru, February 11: Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav might have played just one match in the just-concluded T20I series against New Zealand which India lost 1-2. But that was enough for him to achieve a major feat. The haul of 2 for 26 in the third T20I helped him reach a career best second place in the ICC T20I Rankings, which was released on Monday (February 11).

ALSO READ: IND VS NZ T20I: INDIAN PLAYERS' REPORT CARD

1. Kuldeep Yadav

1. Kuldeep Yadav

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has moved up one place to take a career-best second position in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after grabbing two for 26 in the final match against New Zealand which his side lost by four runs to go 2-1 down in the series. The 24-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner accounted for well-set openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro in the only match he played during the series and reaped immediate dividends. He is now only behind Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the table.

2. Pakistan remain on top

2. Pakistan remain on top

In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, South Africa have overtaken Australia and England to reach third place while Nepal have overtaken the UAE marginally to be in 14th position even as they come onto the table within a week of similarly crossing the threshold of eight matches and gaining entry in the ODI table. But Pakistan remained on top of the table with 135 points, holding a comfortable 11 points lead of second placed India (124 points).

3. Indians move up

3. Indians move up

India might have lost the T20I series against New Zealand 1-2 but some of their players took decent strides and moved up the ICC Ranking ladder. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was another spinner to move up as he advanced 39 places to a career-best 58th while India openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to seventh) and Shikhar Dhawan (up one place to 11th) have made progress with some useful knocks.

4. Babar Azam tops

4. Babar Azam tops

Pakistan's Babar Azam continues to be at the top of the batsmen's list after scoring 151 runs in the series against South Africa. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson (up one place to 12th), Ross Taylor (up seven places to 51st) and Tim Seifert (up 87 places to a career-best 83rd) among batsmen and Tim Southee (up seven places to 30th) among bowlers are some notable gainers.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v NZ -- T20I series: Report Card
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue