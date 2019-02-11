Kuldeep reaches career-best second in ICC T20I Ranking

1. Kuldeep Yadav

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has moved up one place to take a career-best second position in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after grabbing two for 26 in the final match against New Zealand which his side lost by four runs to go 2-1 down in the series. The 24-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner accounted for well-set openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro in the only match he played during the series and reaped immediate dividends. He is now only behind Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the table.

2. Pakistan remain on top

In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, South Africa have overtaken Australia and England to reach third place while Nepal have overtaken the UAE marginally to be in 14th position even as they come onto the table within a week of similarly crossing the threshold of eight matches and gaining entry in the ODI table. But Pakistan remained on top of the table with 135 points, holding a comfortable 11 points lead of second placed India (124 points).

3. Indians move up

India might have lost the T20I series against New Zealand 1-2 but some of their players took decent strides and moved up the ICC Ranking ladder. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was another spinner to move up as he advanced 39 places to a career-best 58th while India openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to seventh) and Shikhar Dhawan (up one place to 11th) have made progress with some useful knocks.

4. Babar Azam tops

Pakistan's Babar Azam continues to be at the top of the batsmen's list after scoring 151 runs in the series against South Africa. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson (up one place to 12th), Ross Taylor (up seven places to 51st) and Tim Seifert (up 87 places to a career-best 83rd) among batsmen and Tim Southee (up seven places to 30th) among bowlers are some notable gainers.