Cricket Kuldeep Yadav: An Underplayed Test Career on the verge of a Revival? By Sauradeep Ash Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 9:54 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

When Kuldeep Yadav walked out in Rajkot in October 2017 to make his Test debut, the chatter around Indian cricket was clear: here was a rare wrist-spinner who could trouble the best batting line-ups with his subtle variations and unerring guile.

Fast forward eight years, and Kuldeep's Test career has surprisingly sparse returns in terms of appearances- just 13 matches since that debut, despite producing notable performances whenever given the opportunity.

As India take on West Indies in the ongoing first Test, the re-emergence of Kuldeep in whites once again poses the larger question-has Indian cricket criminally underplayed him in the longest format?

A Career Stuck in the Shadows

Unlike in ODIs and T20Is, where Kuldeep has been a consistent part of India's plans, his Test outings have been sporadic. Conditions in India usually favour spinners, but the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as established first choices has often left Kuldeep on the sidelines. Team managements, across different phases, have preferred the tried-and-tested duo, limiting opportunities for a left-arm wrist-spinner who could have added a different dimension, especially against overseas line-ups.

What makes the underutilisation stand out is Kuldeep's effectiveness. Each time he has played, he has produced eye-catching spells, the most famous being his five-wicket haul in Sydney in 2019. In his 13 matches, Kuldeep has 56 Test wickets, 2.33 wickets per innings (24 innings). He has managed 4 five-wicket hauls, along with 3 four-wicket hauls.

Why the Time Feels Right Now

The ongoing West Indies series could mark a turning point for Kuldeep. Indian management is increasingly aware of the need for variety in their attack, especially with the World Test Championship cycle demanding results across conditions. With no Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian setup, Kuldeep is bound to get more opportunities as he marks a return to the Test side since October last year.

Additionally, Kuldeep has shown significant maturity in his bowling rhythm over the past two years. He has worked on his pace variations, improved his consistency, and added nerves of steel in crunch situations. These improvements could make him a regular Test option if India back him with a longer run.

The chinaman bowler was excellent in national colours in the Asia Cup. If Kuldeep can carry his T20 form into red-ball cricket, India's spin arsenal could be richer and more versatile than ever before. For a bowler who has spent years waiting, the West Indies Test series may just be the beginning of a long-delayed, but richly deserved, Test career revival.