Kuldeep Yadav can challenge Yasir Shah as World's best leg-spinner: Shane Warne

New Delhi, Oct 2: Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne is mighty impressed with young Indian spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav's performance against Australia in the ODI series.

The legendary spinner feels Kuldeep could even challenge Pakistan's Yasir Shah as the best leg-spinner in world cricket.

The young left-arm wrist spinner came into prominence in his debut Test match against Australia in Dharamshala, earlier this year. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner from Kanpur claimed a match-winning hat-trick in the 2nd ODI of the just-concluded ODI series.

The chinaman, thus, became only the third bowler in Indian history to pick up a hat-trick in ODIs. Warne took to Twitter to laud Kuldeep.

"If young Kuldeep remains patient when he's bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg- spinner in the world and quickly," Warne tweeted.

The Australian spin wizard, who had a brief session with the chinaman during a Test match in Pune (then coach Anil Kumble had arranged an interaction) is impressed with his ability to create confusion in the minds of Aussie batsmen.

"Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy him bowl and cause confusion even against Oz," was another of Warne's tweets.

Kuldeep thanked the Australian spin legend for his kind words.

Warne was quick to react and even advised the bowler to continue his good work and sport his jersey with pride.