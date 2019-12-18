India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav creates history as he becomes first Indian to claim two hat-tricks in ODIs

Visakhapatnam, Dec 18: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian to claim multiple ODI hat-tricks and create a fabulous record to his name in the second ODI against West Indies here on Wednesday (December 18).

Bowling his eighth over in the game, Kuldeep removed Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) off successive deliveries to complete his second hat-trick in the 50-over format.

Kuldeep is the sixth male bowler to have picked multiple hat-tricks in the 50-over format. With his feat against Windies, the Uttar Pradesh spinner entered an elite club which is graced by the likes of legendary Lasith Malinga, Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Chaminda Vaas and Trent Boult. Malinga (3) is the only bowler to have picked up more hat-tricks than Kuldeep.

Earlier last month, Deepak Chahar became the first male Indian bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the T20Is when he achieved the feat against Bangladesh.

Here are the bowlers with multiple ODI hat-tricks:

3 Lasith Malinga

2 Wasim Akram

2 Saqlain Mushtaq

2 Chaminda Vaas

2 Trent Boult

2 Kuldeep Yadav

Here are the Indian who claimed hat-tricks in the ODIs:

Chetan Sharma The pacer was the first Indian to take a hat-trick and it came in the 1987 World Cup match against New Zealand at Nagpur. Chetan ousted Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewan Chatfield in successive deliveries, and it was also the first hat-trick in World Cup history. Kapil Dev The legendary India pacer and former captain Kapil Dev dismissed Roshan Mahanama, Sanath Jayasuriya and Rumesh Ratnayake across two overs to claim the hat-trick in the Asia Cup final at Cuttak in 1991 and India won the match and the tournament by 7 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep became the third Indian to claim an ODI hat-trick in 2017 against Australia at the Eden Gardens. The chinaman got rid of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins off successive balls. Mohammed Shami Shami became the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma to take a hat-trick in the World Cup. The right-arm pacer, born in UP but plays for Bengal, achieved this feat against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup. The pacer jettisoned Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb ur Rahman in three balls in a row at Southampton. Kuldeep Yadav The chinaman got the wickets of Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) off successive deliveries to complete his second hat-trick in the 50-over format that was played at Visakhapatnam.