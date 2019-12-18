India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav creates history as he becomes first Indian to claim two hat-tricks in ODIs

Chetan Sharma
The pacer was the first Indian to take a hat-trick and it came in the 1987 World Cup match against New Zealand at Nagpur. Chetan ousted Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewan Chatfield in successive deliveries, and it was also the first hat-trick in World Cup history.
Kapil Dev
The legendary India pacer and former captain Kapil Dev dismissed Roshan Mahanama, Sanath Jayasuriya and Rumesh Ratnayake across two overs to claim the hat-trick in the Asia Cup final at Cuttak in 1991 and India won the match and the tournament by 7 wickets.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep became the third Indian to claim an ODI hat-trick in 2017 against Australia at the Eden Gardens. The chinaman got rid of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins off successive balls.
Mohammed Shami
Shami became the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma to take a hat-trick in the World Cup. The right-arm pacer, born in UP but plays for Bengal, achieved this feat against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup.
The pacer jettisoned Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb ur Rahman in three balls in a row at Southampton.
Kuldeep Yadav
The chinaman got the wickets of Shai Hope (78), Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) off successive deliveries to complete his second hat-trick in the 50-over format that was played at Visakhapatnam.