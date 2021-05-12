Kusal Perera appointed Sri Lanka ODI skipper; Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews dropped

Colombo, May 12: Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera was on Wednesday (May 12) named Sri Lanka''s ODI captain with Kusal Mendis as his deputy for the away series against Bangladesh this month.
Perera, who has represented Sri Lanka in 101 ODIs, 22 Tests and 47 T20Is, takes over the reins from Dimuth Karunaratne.
Karunaratne, along with senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews, top-order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal, have been dropped from the squad by the Cricket Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket. Instead, the squad includes several new faces.
Pacer Chamika Karunaratne and batsman Shiran Fernando have earned their maiden limited-overs call up, while speedster Binura Fernando, who has played a couple of T20Is, was also named in the side.
Sri Lanka announce 18-man squad for 3-match ODI series vs Bangladesh.— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 12, 2021
Kusal Perera as Captain
Kusal Mendis as Vice Captain
READ: https://t.co/Ucn0OTn4dX #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/A7aivoNJUC
The team is scheduled to leave for Bangladesh on May 16 for the three-match ODI series to be played in Dhaka on May 23, 25 and 28.
Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.