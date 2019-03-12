Cricket

Sri Lanka lose Kusal Perera for rest of ODI series

By Opta
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera suffers hamstring injury

Durban, March 12: Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera will miss the remainder of the one-day international series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

Kusal did the damage while fielding in the Proteas' series-clinching victory in Durban on Sunday (March 10).

Cricket Sri Lanka on Monday (March 11) announced that Kusal will not feature in the fourth and fifth matches as the tourists attempt to avoid a whitewash.

Kusal, who has been sidelined by hamstring injuries on two previous occasions, will not be replaced in the squad.

The 28-year-old did not bat as Sri Lanka slumped to a 71-run Duckworth–Lewis–Stern loss in the third ODI.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
