Nicholas Pooran announces engagement with girlfriend Alyssa Miguel; Kings XI Punjab teammates congratulate the pair

By
Nicholas Pooran announces engagement with long-time girlfriend Alyssa Miguel; Kings XI Punjab teammates congratulate
Image: Screenshot from Nicholas Pooran's Instagram post

New Delhi, Nov 17: West Indies and Kings XI Punjab cricketer Nicholas Pooran on Tuesday (November 17) announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Alyssa Miguel and surprised his fans. The talented left-handed batsman from Trinidad also shared an image on his Instagram handle along with a caption.

The cricketer can be seen kneeling down while placing the engagement ring in his girlfriend's finger. "God has blessed us with a great blessing. I am glad to announce that @kathrina_miguel and I got engaged. Love you Mig. I got you," the 25-year-old cricketer captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🇹🇹 Nicholas Pooran (@nicholaspooran)

Pooran was recently in the UAE to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and played for the Kings XI Punjab franchise. Pooran scored 353 runs in 14 games in the thirteenth edition of the IPL for his franchise. The southpaw smashed 25 sixes and 23 boundaries in the tournament and he was Punjab's third-highest run-scorer in the cash-rich league. Alyssa was also accompanying the wicketkeeper-batsman during the entire competition.

Pooran's KXIP teammates Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh and Jimmy Neesham congratulated the pair.

"Congrats Nicky paaji! Bruaaaahh," Mandeep Singh commented.

While Pooran's West Indies teammate Jason Holder wrote, "Man oh man. LOVE is pure! Congrats to you both."

Senior West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard also congratulated the couple for starting another chapter in their life.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 17:23 [IST]
