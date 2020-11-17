Nicholas Pooran announces engagement with girlfriend Alyssa Miguel; Kings XI Punjab teammates congratulate the pair

The cricketer can be seen kneeling down while placing the engagement ring in his girlfriend's finger. "God has blessed us with a great blessing. I am glad to announce that @kathrina_miguel and I got engaged. Love you Mig. I got you," the 25-year-old cricketer captioned the picture.

Pooran was recently in the UAE to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and played for the Kings XI Punjab franchise. Pooran scored 353 runs in 14 games in the thirteenth edition of the IPL for his franchise. The southpaw smashed 25 sixes and 23 boundaries in the tournament and he was Punjab's third-highest run-scorer in the cash-rich league. Alyssa was also accompanying the wicketkeeper-batsman during the entire competition.

Pooran's KXIP teammates Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh and Jimmy Neesham congratulated the pair.

"Congrats Nicky paaji! Bruaaaahh," Mandeep Singh commented.

While Pooran's West Indies teammate Jason Holder wrote, "Man oh man. LOVE is pure! Congrats to you both."

Senior West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard also congratulated the couple for starting another chapter in their life.