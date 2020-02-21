New Zealand vs India, 1st Test, Highlights: Jamieson shines on debut as hosts dominate tourists on Day 1

On debut, Kyle Jamieson (3-38) starred after the Black Caps decided to bowl first at Basin Reserve on Friday.

Virat Kohli (2) was among the 25-year-old paceman's scalps as India were reduced to 122-5 before rain led to an early stumps with just 55 overs bowled.

Ajinkya Rahane (38 not out) top-scored for India and was unbeaten alongside Rishabh Pant (10) as the tourists were left with work to do.

New Zealand needed just five overs to capitalise on the bowler-friendly conditions.

Tim Southee (1-27) got some movement away, hitting Prithvi Shaw's off-stump to dismiss the opener for 16.

The Black Caps continued to cause problems before Jamieson claimed his first Test wicket, Cheteshwar Pujara (11) edging through to BJ Watling.

Jamieson then struck a huge blow by removing Kohli, Ross Taylor – playing his 100th Test – taking a catch at first slip to leave India at 40-3.

Mayank Agarwal and Rahane managed to steady India heading into lunch, but they were slowed by the Black Caps after the break.

Trent Boult (1-44) dropped a return chance off Agarwal before getting his first wicket two balls later, Jamieson taking a catch at long leg.

Jamieson's incredible day continued as Hanuma Vihari (7) edged behind to Watling to leave India at 101-5.

Rahane and Pant got to tea before the rain arrived, ending a strong day for New Zealand.