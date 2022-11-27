Lack of all-rounders: Wasim Jaffers reveals the real reason why Sanju Samson gets left out frequently

The wicketkeeper-batsman was therefore left out while Rishabh Pant - who is not in the best of his form - continued to get the backing of the team management.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, while giving his two cents on why Samson isn't getting the chances he rightly deserves, blamed the top-order batters for not providing the skipper with some part-time bowling options.

In his Twitter post, Jaffer wrote, "Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don't have enough all-rounders and part-time options. My two cents on why there's a dearth of all-rounders and part-timers."

Lack of all-rounders:

"We don't manage all-rounders well because there aren't many around we're quick to play them at the highest level, but then after a few bad outings, they're out as quickly as they got in. Vijay Shankar, Venky Iyer, Shivam Dube, and Krunal Pandya are a few examples. Need to show patience while they develop," Jaffer wrote in his post.

Lack of part-time bowling options:

"With bowling machines and throwdown specialists around, batters have stopped bowling in the nets," the former Mumbai and Vidarbha cricketer said.

Earlier in the day, former India pacer Ashish Nehra - who is in New Zealand as part of the commentators' panel for Prime Video - also spoke after Indian team management dropped Samson. Nehra - who is the head coach of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans - said he hopes the team didn't pick Deepak Hooda for his bowling.

"I hope they haven't picked Deepak Hooda for his bowling. You have Washington Sundar, yes, he bowled well, and picked up a few wickets in the T20Is. He's your sixth option, but not a great sixth option. Two changes India have made today, first thing, I don't feel two wrongs make a right because it's not that Shardul Thakur hasn't done well. But before Thakur, it should have been Deepak Chahar. Now you have gone with Thakur and it is harsh to drop after one game," Nehra said on Prime Video.

"Even if you see Sanju Samson, I would have played Hooda ahead of Samson because he was part of the World Cup squad and suddenly he is nowhere. So it's difficult for Hooda as well as Thakur," he explained.

"Bowling wise - two debutants, then Sundar and Thakur, who has played a lot of T20 cricket but not a lot of ODI cricket lately, and then Chahal. Five bowling options are okay but you should definitely have a sixth option. But that sixth-bowling option for me is not Hooda, it's Deepak Chahar. You can go with four pacers because there is no Hardik Pandya, and then you can pick two spinners. Sundar is a good-enough batter and then you have Thakur and Chahar. You have to hold the fort somewhere and not keep adjusting all the time," Nehra added further.