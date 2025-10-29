Azharuddin Gets Cabinet Berth; Set to be Sworn in as Telangana Minister on October 31

Cricket Laura Wolvaardt Smashes Emphatic 169, Equals Mithali Raj’s Record in Women’s World Cup History By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 19:53 [IST]

South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt etched her name alongside one of the all-time greats of women's cricket by equalling former India skipper Mithali Raj's record for the most 50-plus scores in ICC Women's World Cup history.

Wolvaardt reached the milestone during South Africa's semifinal clash against England at the Barsapara Stadium, matching Raj's tally of 13 such scores.

Mithali Raj, who retired after the 2022 edition of the tournament, had set the benchmark with 13 fifty-plus knocks across her illustrious World Cup career. Wolvaardt, just 26, joined her in that elite bracket by notching up yet another commanding innings in a high-stakes knockout game.

The South African opener has been in sublime touch throughout the 2025 World Cup, having already scored three half-centuries in the group stage. Her latest masterclass came in the semifinal, where she led from the front with a breathtaking 169 off 143 deliveries - one of the finest innings ever played in a World Cup knockout. Her knock, decorated with 20 fours and four sixes, guided South Africa to a formidable 319/7, their highest-ever total in the tournament's history.

England, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, elected to bowl first after winning the toss but soon found themselves under pressure as Wolvaardt and fellow opener Tazmin Brits built a solid 116-run stand for the opening wicket. Brits contributed a steady 45 from 65 balls, ensuring South Africa's strong start.

Marizanne Kapp added further momentum with a brisk 42 off 33 deliveries, while Chloe Tryon's unbeaten 33 from 26 balls powered the Proteas beyond the 300-run mark. Wolvaardt's innings not only lifted her team but also cemented her standing as one of modern cricket's most consistent and impactful performers.

With this record-equalling feat, Wolvaardt now sits atop the Women's World Cup charts alongside Mithali Raj, followed closely by New Zealand's Debbie Hockley (12) and England's Charlotte Edwards (11). As South Africa chase a maiden World Cup title, Wolvaardt's form could prove decisive in shaping their destiny.