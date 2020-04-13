Laxman feels Dhoni will play two or three more editions of IPL

Laxman feels "supremely fit" Dhoni for whom age is just a number will continue enjoying the game leading CSK.

"I think, playing for CSK will keep him going because he's supremely fit and age is just a number, and especially when someone like MS Dhoni is not only physically fit, but mentally very astute as a captain as a leader he enjoys leading the CSK franchise," Laxman said on Star Sports' ''Cricket Connected'' show.

"He''s been very successful doing that and as far as Dhoni's cricket is concerned, I'm sure you''re looking forward to watch him play in the IPL.

"Not only this IPL, he will probably play in the next couple of IPLs, and then we will take a call about his future as a cricketer," he added.

Laxman further added that Dhoni must have already communicated about his future plans with head coach Ravi Shastri and current skipper Virat Kohli immediately after the 2019 World Cup where he played his last match for Team India.

"The new selection committee will have to sit down with MS Dhoni and understand his future, as far as Indian cricket is concerned. But MS will continue to play for CSK and do well for CSK," said Laxman.

Meanwhile, former chairman of selectors Krish Srikkanth said Dhoni's chances of being picked in India's T20 World Cup squad will be "very, very bleak" if IPL 2020 doesn't take place.

"I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his chances are very, very bleak."

The former captain last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last July and since then his international future has been a question in many minds. And with the current IPL likely to be cancelled, chances of seeing Dhoni in India colours at the World T20 definitely look bleak.