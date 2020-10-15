Learning cricket from Kohli tops Guardiola's wish list when he visits India

But when it comes to cricket, the Spaniard admits he has a limited knowledge about the game, which is something which he really wants to improve upon.

With the whole world's attention turned to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE, Guardiola does not mind knowing more about the game from none other than current India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

"It must be an attractive sport in some way but you need to understand it. Next time we've to watch a football and cricket game together. I want to learn your game and promise me it''s going to happen," Guardiola told Kohli during during a virtual interactive event organised by Puma India in which the Indian skipper was playing host to a star-studded line-up of sports personalities.

Guardiola currently lives in England, the home of 50-over International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup champions.

The 49-year-old admitted that coming from a country like Spain that does not have much cricket background, he does not know much about the so-called "Gentleman's Game."

"I come from Catalunya where cricket is not there but, here in England it's an important sport. I try to follow it through the TV sometimes or I've some friends who play. Because you can play three days in a row and still it''s a draw I can''t understand it." he added.

Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC in now part of the consortium which owns Manchester City. Guardiola expressed his wish to visit India once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis gets over.

And whenever he visits India, meeting Kohli and learning more about cricket is on top of his wishlist.

"Maybe if we're together you can explain to me the rules of cricket. Oh my god it's the most difficult complicated game," Guardiola added.