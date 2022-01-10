Legends Cricket League 2022: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Dates, IST Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming

However, the tournament will not see Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar who was a major attraction in the first edition of the tournament held in Ranchi last year.

Even though the tournament promo included the name of Tendulkar, the master batsman confirmed via his management agency that he will not be playing the tournament this year.

But the tournament got a fillip when former India batsman Yurvraj Singh confirmed his participation and will play for the India Maharajas. The India side also has Harbhajan Singh, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket late last year, swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag and all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

So, here is the full schedule, squads, and India telecast details.

Full Schedule (All matches start at 8 PM IST)

January 20, 2022: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

January 21, 2022: Wolrd Giants vs Asia Lions

January 22, 2022: World Giants vs India Maharajas

January 23, 2022: Rest Day

January 24, 2022: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

January 25, 2022: Rest Day

January 26, 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants

January 27, 2022: Asia Lions vs World Giants

January 28, 2022: Rest Day

January 29,2022: Final

Squads

India Maharajas:Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Team: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

Rest of the World: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O'Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Where to watch, timings

Cricket fans across India and the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best at Legends League Cricket, live, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as SonyLIV (Live Streaming) in India. Matches start at 8 PM IST.