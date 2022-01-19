Legends Cricket League 2022: Oman Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 Stats & Records

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has been appointed the captain of Indian Maharajas while former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq will be leading Asian Lions.

Along with Sehwag, former India international Mohd. Kaif has been appointed as vice-captain of the team. Indian Maharaja has also appointed John Buchanan as a coach. In his tenure as a coach of the Australian Team, John had given successful results in the past. He was the coach of Kolkata Knight Riders on the initial days of IPL.

The Asian Lions side comprises a mix of legendary cricketers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan. The team has the likes of Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohd. Hafiz, Umar Gul, Sanath Jayasurya, T Dilshan, Chaminda Vaas, and Habibul Bashar. Former Sri Lanka cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan has been named Misbah's deputy. While Sri Lanka's 1996 ICC World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed their coach.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) will telecast all the matches of the tournament on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. The live streaming of the matches in India will be available on Sony LIV.

The first season of Howzat LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three Teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World. Cricket fans all across the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best.

The entire tournament is all set to be held at the Muscat Cricket Stadium, Oman.

Muscat Weather The weather on all eight days of the tournament is going to be conducive for cricket. There are no forecasts of rain between January 20 and 27. The maximum temperature in the daytime will be hovering between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius while the lowest temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius. As there is no chance of rain or even cloudy skies we should be able to see a full match without any interruptions. Muscat Pitch report The Muscat Cricket Ground, also known as Al Amerat stadium, has a pretty ample and flat pitch that offers support to both batters and bowlers. The pitch has in the past favoured the teams batting second which means it gets easier to bat in the second innings. It is a high scoring ground as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters will enjoy batting here. T20 Stats of ground Total Matches: 30 Matches won batting first: 14 Matches won batting second: 16 Average 1st innings total: 150 Average 2nd innings total: 127 Highest total: 210/4 in 20 overs - Kuwait vs Bahrain Lowest total: 64/10 in 11 overs - Nepal vs Oman Highest score chased: 183/9 in 20 overs by Ireland vs The Netherlands Lowest score defended: 140/9 in 20 overs by Scotland vs Bangladesh Highest individual score: Kevin O'Brien (Ireland) 124 vs Hong Kong in 2019 Best bowling: 5/15 by Aamir Kaleem (Oman) vs Nepal in 2019 Highest wicket-taker at Muscat Cricket Stadium: Bilal Khan (Oman) 16 wickets in 12 games