Legends Cricket League: Ganguly pulls out, but will be present at the stadium

Bengaluru, September 3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has expressed his inability to actively participate as a cricketer for the Legends Cricket League Benefit Match.
As
per
a
media
release
received,
Ganguly
will
still
be
extending
all
his
support
while
Indian
Maharajas
face
World
XI
on
September
16
at
the
Eden
Gardens,
Kolkata.
In a letter addressed to the League, the former Indian captain wished his cricketing colleagues all the best for the benefit match and the league.
Legends League Cricket Season 2: Full list of players picked by teams in draft, money spent, remaining purse
"I
would
like
to
convey
my
best
wishes
for
your
Legends
League
initiative.
It's
a
wonderful
idea
of
bringing
retired
cricketers
back
on
the
cricket
field
and
engaging
with
fans
across
generations.
I
am
thankful
to
you
for
offering
me
an
opportunity
to
play
in
the
one-off
Legends
League
game
at
the
Eden
Gardens
stadium
in
Kolkata
on
the
September
16,
2022."
He further added, "However due to my professional commitments and continuous work with cricket administration, I will not be able to take part in this game. I am sure the fans are eagerly looking forward to this league and there will be large crowds at the stadium. The league is bringing together the stalwarts of the game and I am sure there will be exciting cricket on display. I will be there at the Eden Gardens Stadium watching the match."
Legends
League
Cricket
and
Kapil
Dev's
Khushii
Foundation
join
hands
to
bat
for
girl
child
education
With this benefit match, the league aims to celebrate the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the entire proceeds of the match will be donated to Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation; for supporting girl child and their education.
"We respect Sourav's decision and Legends League Cricket is here to celebrate the greatness of these cricketing greats in the best possible manner. And we are glad that Sourav even if he is not playing, will be an intrinsic part of this benefit match with his presence to cheer the Legends when they take field for the cause on September 16,2022," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder Legends Cricket League.
Cricketing greats from 10 nations will be part of this special benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants to raise funds for the noble cause.
