Legends League Cricket 2022: Full List of Captains, Vice-Captains of India Maharaja, Asian Lions, World Giants

The first season of the tournament will have former cricketers divided into three teams representing India, Asia and the rest of the world. Cricket fans from all across the globe will get to see these Legends of Cricket give their competitive best to win the coveted trophy.

While former India opener Virender Sehwag has been named the captain of India Maharaja, ex-Pakistan cricketer Misbah Ul Haq and former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy will be leading Asia Lions and World Giants respectively.

Legends Cricket League 2022: Oman Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 Stats & Records

Sehwag who led teams like Delhi Daredevils and Kings Xi Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been appointed the captain for his tremendous experience. The side believes Sehwag's skills will boost India Maharajas to give their best in the LLC T20 league.

Former India batsman Mohd. Kaif has been appointed Sehwag's deputy in the tournament. Indian Maharaja has also appointed John Buchanan as a coach. In his tenure as a coach of the Australian Team, John had given successful results in the past. He was the coach of Kolkata Knight Riders on the initial days of IPL.

Former Pakistani batsman and captain Misbah Ul Haq has been appointed the captain of the Asian Lions team in LLC T20. A mixture of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan players including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohd. Hafiz, Umar Gul, Sanath Jayasurya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chaminda Vaas, Habibul Bashar are part of the Asian Lions squad.

The Asian Lions look a very strong side on paper due to the presence of such big names. Asian Lions has appointed Dilshan as the vice-captain. 1996 Cricket World Cup-winning Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed the coach of the side.

Former Caribbean skipper Darren Sammy will be leading the World Giants team which has big names like Brett Lee, Daniel Vettori, Kevin Pietersen amongst others.

Sammy was the captain of the St. Lucia Zouks team in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) - the domestic T20 league in the Caribbean.

Sammy will receive ample support from world-class ex-cricketers like former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori, Aussie pace great Brett Lee, explosive English batsman Kevin Pietersen, South African leggie Imran Tahir. Former South Africa batsman Jonty Rhodes will be the player cum Mentor for the World Giants side.

Former India cricketer and coach and LLC T20 League Commissioner Ravi Shastri on the presence of such big names in the tournament said, "I can't wait to work closely with the LLC T20 tournament. It's heartening to see all the superstars come together and fight for the inaugural title of the league. These players are retired but they are still very passionate about cricket. I am sure they will show their extra skills for their teams in the next 10 days."

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) recently announced its's partnership with SONY Pictures Network. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) will live telecast all the matches of the tournament on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. The live streaming of the tournament will be available on SPN's premium OTT platform, Sony LIV.

List of captains:

India Maharaja - Captain: Virender Sehwag; Vice-Captain: Mohd Kaif; Coach: Duncan Fletcher.

Asian Lions - Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq; Vice-Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan; Coach: Arjuna Ranatunga.

World Giants - Captain: Darren Sammy; Mentor-cum-coach: Jhonty Rhodes.