Legends League Cricket 2022: Sony gets telecasting, streaming rights; see channel info

The Legends of Cricket representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World, will show up at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman, to not only play competitive and exciting cricket but also revive the nostalgia and timeless rivalries between these Legends of the game.

The League has a potential reach of over 500 million cricket fanatics across the globe through television broadcast and livestreaming of the matches.

“We are extremely happy to announce this partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India. They have a very credible history of making sporting events a grand success, including the most premium T20 cricket leagues in the world.

“We wish to walk a long mile with them and ensure viewers are treated with a very competitive and entertaining form of Cricket. The league starts January 20, 2022,” said Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket.

Rajesh Kaul Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “It’s a very exciting partnership to get into and having these stalwarts on the ground playing competitive cricket will definitely engage our viewers across India.

“Sony Sports has always served its viewers with its diverse portfolio of premier sports content and with the Legends League Cricket, we will present our viewers a great viewing experience of watching these legends in action on our sports channels.”

Legendary Amitabh Bachchan has joined Legends League Cricket as its Ambassador and will be promoting the League.

The League also has former India Head Coach, Ravi Shastri as its Commissioner looking after the cricketing aspect.

As a host Oman has presented itself a very promising destination for cricket after successfully hosting the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches recently.

The first season of LLC will have legendary former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into 3 Teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

While Team India and Team Rest of the World are yet to be announced, Legends League Cricket has announced that Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan will be playing for Asia Lions.

Cricket fans across India and the world will get to see the Legends of Cricket sweat it out at their competitive best at Legends League Cricket, live, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as SonyLIV (Live Streaming) in India.