Legends League Cricket: Former England captain Eoin Morgan confirms participation in Season 2

Morgan - who recently announced his retirement from international cricket - will be joining the likes of Virender Sehwag, Pathan brothers, Brett Lee, Muralitharan and many others stars players. Morgan on Wednesday (July 13) confirmed his participation.

Morgan is the only second player in the history of cricket to score one-day international hundreds for two different countries. The Irish-born cricketer - who has played for Ireland and England - was the ODI and T20 captain and a middle-order batsman. The left-handed batter has played several memorable knocks in his glorious international career.

Confirming his participation in Season 2 of Legends League Cricket, the former England captain said, "It feels great and I am super excited to be part of Legends. I am looking forward to playing in season 2."

Speaking about Morgan joining the league, Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket said, "We welcome Eoin to the team and looking forward to experiencing his all-round performance in the field in season two. His participation will surely make season 2 more exciting as well as entertaining."

Earlier last week, legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, former England cricketer Monty Panesar and several others confirmed their participation in the tournament. Former India cricketers S Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Stuart Binny, and Pravin Tambe will also be participating in the tournament. Former Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan has also been confirmed to be part of LLC season 2.

Earlier, Sreesanth, a member of the two-time World Cup-winning Indian team is back to the field after a long period. The right-arm pacer from Kerala said, "I am super excited to be back on the ground, to be part of the Legends and looking forward to playing in LLC Season 2."

Kevin O'Brien, the former Irish legend said, "We had a great Season 1 at Oman as part of the World Giants Team. Now with the new format, I look forward to being part of one of the Franchisee and playing Season 2."