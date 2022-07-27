Cricket
Legends League Cricket Season 2: Ross Taylor, Lance Klusener & Morne Morkel join players list

By

New Delhi, July 27, 2022: Legends League Cricket on Wednesday (July 27) announced that Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Lance Klusener (South Africa) Morne Morkel (South Africa) will participate in the second season.

With the addition of these three cricketers, the number of legends playing in this season, has reached more than half century now.

In the previous weeks, the league added iconic and legendary players like Mohammed Kaif, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watsaon, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, R P Singh, Subramaniam Badrinath and Stuart Binny.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "Legends League Cricket will be played in four cities, we will soon finalise the cities which are going to offer maximum cricket action in the coming days.

"It is becoming exciting the way we are receiving response from legendary cricketers. We are also receiving lots of queries from people/ fans across countries about specific cricketers joining the league. Hope with these three new additions, we have brought happiness to some of our cricket fans."

The Legends League Cricket season 2 will be a franchise format with 4 Franchisee owned teams, playing 15 matches between September 20 to October 10, 2022, at Oman.

More players will be added as names of 110 Top class players would be put in 4 teams through a Player Draft process in early August 2022.

In the first season, former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Australia, England, and some other nations featured as the players were divided into three teams - India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants based on their regions.

Here is the list of players that recently confirmed their entry to LLC Season 2:

Player Country
Sourav Ganguly India
Dale Steyn South Africa
Jaques Kallis South Africa
Virender Sehwag India
Harbhajan Singh India
Irfan Pathan India
Yusuf Pathan India
Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka
Monty Panesar England
Pravin Tambe India
Naman Ojha India
S Badrinath India
Stuart Binny India
Asghar Afghan Afghanistan
Bret Lee Australia
Mitchell Johnson Australia
Liam Plunkett England
Joginder Sharma India
Albie Morkel South Africa
Jonty Rhodes South Africa
Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka
Dilhara Fernando Sri Lanka
Ravi Bopara England
Chris Tremlett England
Parveez Maharoof Sri Lanka
Upul Chandana Sri Lanka
Shane Watson Australia
Matt Prior England
Romesh Kaluwitharana Sri Lanka
S Sreesanth India
Kevin O’Brien Ireland
Misbah Ul Haq Pakistan
Morne Morkel South Africa
Ross Taylor New Zealand
Lance Klusener South Africa
Mohammed Kaif India
RP Singh India
Mohammad Yusuf Pakistan
Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka
Kevin Pietersen England
Tilakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka
Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan
Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 15:02 [IST]
