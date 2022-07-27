Legends League Cricket Season 2: Ross Taylor, Lance Klusener & Morne Morkel join players list

With the addition of these three cricketers, the number of legends playing in this season, has reached more than half century now.

In the previous weeks, the league added iconic and legendary players like Mohammed Kaif, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watsaon, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, R P Singh, Subramaniam Badrinath and Stuart Binny.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "Legends League Cricket will be played in four cities, we will soon finalise the cities which are going to offer maximum cricket action in the coming days.

"It is becoming exciting the way we are receiving response from legendary cricketers. We are also receiving lots of queries from people/ fans across countries about specific cricketers joining the league. Hope with these three new additions, we have brought happiness to some of our cricket fans."

The Legends League Cricket season 2 will be a franchise format with 4 Franchisee owned teams, playing 15 matches between September 20 to October 10, 2022, at Oman.

More players will be added as names of 110 Top class players would be put in 4 teams through a Player Draft process in early August 2022.

In the first season, former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Australia, England, and some other nations featured as the players were divided into three teams - India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants based on their regions.

Here is the list of players that recently confirmed their entry to LLC Season 2:

Player Country Sourav Ganguly India Dale Steyn South Africa Jaques Kallis South Africa Virender Sehwag India Harbhajan Singh India Irfan Pathan India Yusuf Pathan India Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka Monty Panesar England Pravin Tambe India Naman Ojha India S Badrinath India Stuart Binny India Asghar Afghan Afghanistan Bret Lee Australia Mitchell Johnson Australia Liam Plunkett England Joginder Sharma India Albie Morkel South Africa Jonty Rhodes South Africa Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka Dilhara Fernando Sri Lanka Ravi Bopara England Chris Tremlett England Parveez Maharoof Sri Lanka Upul Chandana Sri Lanka Shane Watson Australia Matt Prior England Romesh Kaluwitharana Sri Lanka S Sreesanth India Kevin O’Brien Ireland Misbah Ul Haq Pakistan Morne Morkel South Africa Ross Taylor New Zealand Lance Klusener South Africa Mohammed Kaif India RP Singh India Mohammad Yusuf Pakistan Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka Kevin Pietersen England Tilakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan