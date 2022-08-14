Legends League Cricket: Watson replaces Gibbs in World Giants squad following fan backlash

Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI faced some flak from fans after the team list of World Giants included the name of Gibbs, who had accused the Indian cricket body of putting pressure on him to not play in the the Kashmir Premier League, a T20 tournament backed by the Pakistan regime under former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, the organisers of the Legends League Cricket on Saturday (August 13) confirmed that Gibbs has been replaced by Watson. Apart from Watson, Daniel Vettori has replaced Sanath Jayasuriya in the World Giants squad for the match against India Maharajas on September 16 at the Eden Gardens.

"Legends League Cricket has decided to replace Herschelle Gibbs and Sanath Jayasuriya in the World Giant squad for the special match," read an official statement.

India Maharajas will be led by Ganguly while World Giants will be captained by former England skipper Eoin Morgan. This special match will serve as the curtain-raiser for the second edition of the LLC, which is scheduled to start from September 17.

The India Maharajas squad also includes the likes of Virender Sehwag, the Pathan brothers and Harbhajan Singh among others, while World Giants squad includes Dale Steyn and Brett Lee as well as Kacques Kallis.

Here is a look at the India Maharajas and World Giants squads for the Legends League Cricket special match:

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (captain), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (captain), Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Matt Prior (wicketkeeper), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O'Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper).