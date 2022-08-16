Liam Livingstone does a Rishabh Pant, hits one-handed six in The Hundred match

Livingstone, known for his big hitting, gave his fans another spectacular moment to cherish when he hit the match-winning maximum at the Edgbaston.

The six also helped Livingstone cross his half-century off 32 balls with the knock also helping Birmingham Phoenix chase down a target of 146 with 14 balls to spare. Livingstone hit Rockets skipper Lewis Gregory over square leg.

After Benny Howell's spell of 3 for 28 restricted Trent Rockets to 145 for 6, skipper Moeen Ali (52 off 28 balls) shared a 85-run stand with Livingstone (51 not out off 32 balls) to take the Birmingham Phoenix across the line.

During his knock of 51, Livingstone struck 4 maximums, while Ali hit 5 sixes. Earlier this year, Livingstone had struck the longest six in the IPL 2022 when he hit Mohammed Shami over square leg into the stands for a 117m maximum during Punjab Kings victory over Gujarat Titans.

Livingstone also hit a historic six during the IPL 2022 as he became the player to strike the 1000th six in the season, the first time the landmark was breached in Indian Premier League history.