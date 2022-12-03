Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in ODI series against India as Tamim Iqbal gets injured

Das, who is part of the leadership group and Test vice-captain, has been preferred by the Bangladesh Cricket Board although the team's No.1 player Shakib Al Hasan is also present in the squad.

Iqbal, the left-handed batter, who is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in ODIs, suffered a groin strain in training on Wednesday.

India vs Bangladesh: Bangla captain Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODIs; doubtful for Test series

National Team physio Islam Khan said: "Tamim has a grade 1 strain on the right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI. We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him for two weeks after which his rehab will begin. Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series and is also doubtful for the Test series."

The 28-year-old Das has established himself as one of the most dependable players for Bangladesh across formats since his debut in 2015. However, he has never got a chance to lead in the 50-over format or Tests. His only experience of leading Bangladesh on the international stage was during a T20I against New Zealand last year.

"Liton is one of the more experienced players in the side and has demonstrated leadership qualities. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well," BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus said in a statement.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is recovering from discogenic back pain and according to the physio, will be rested for the first ODI. The National Selection Panel has included left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam in the side as cover for Taskin.

Bangladesh ODI Squad vs India

Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.

India ODI Squad vs Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.