Cricket Lock Him Up, Throw Away The Keys! Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Indore Molestation Incident Involving Australian Cricketers By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:57 [IST]

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has strongly condemned the recent molestation case involving two Australian women cricketers in Indore, calling it a "heinous" act that has deeply saddened him.

The two players, in India for the ongoing 2025 ICC Women's World Cup, were reportedly followed and one of them molested by a man near Khajrana Road on Thursday morning while they were walking to a nearby café.

According to reports, the accused allegedly touched one of the players inappropriately before escaping on a motorcycle. The players immediately informed their team security officer, who contacted local authorities. Acting swiftly, the Madhya Pradesh Police identified and arrested the suspect the following day. A case has been registered under sections 74 (outraging modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Expressing his dismay, Gavaskar told India Today that such incidents tarnish India's image as a country known for treating guests with utmost respect. "Yes, I think because we are famous for Atithi Devo Bhava (the guest is God), to hear of this is very, very sad," he said. "It is, without question, a heinous incident. The law will take its course, but I do hope that the guilty person is punished severely - you lock them up and throw away the key. That's the only way, I think. Just lock him up and throw the keys away."

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a statement condemning the act and assuring that steps will be taken to strengthen security measures for all visiting teams. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia termed it a "stray" but "very condemnable" incident. "India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security," Saikia stated.

Despite the disturbing episode, Australia's women's team maintained focus on the field, defeating South Africa by seven wickets on Sunday to secure a semi-final clash with India.