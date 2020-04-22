Cricket
Lockdown days: Kapil Dev shaves his head to sport a new salt and pepper look in self-isolation, leaves fans in awe

By

New Delhi, April 22: Amid nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, legendary India cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has gone for a makeover.

Kapil Dev (61) has shaved his head and retained his beard and his new look has sent his friends as well as fans in awe. The salt and pepper look of the former India all-rounder became an instant hit on social media as fans started talking about it.

Several of Kapil's former teammates and old journalist friends took to their social media handles to praise Kapil Dev and even shared the image in which the Haryana Hurricane could be seen posing in a black suit.

"Legendary Kapil Dev's New Look. Wow.loved it, Great to see paji in different look. Fantastic," Kapil's former teammate Chetan Sharma tweeted.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also loved his former captain's look and tweeted, "Love this look Paaji! Keep it!@therealkapildev."

Cricket commentator Ayaz Memon also took to his Twitter handle to laud the legendary India captain's new look.

"Lockdown Mood: Kapil Dev da...@therealkapildev," tweeted Memon.

Some fans even compared his new look with legendary West Indies batsman Sir Vivian Richards. Kapil has from time to time experimented with his looks and the current lockdown look is winning over hearts.

Earlier last month, Kapil urged the fellow Indians to stay indoors during the lockdown and said that is the only way to combat Covid-19 which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

"You are supposed to stay at home. So, stay at home. It is the least one can do to help the competent and relevant authorities to fight this life-threatening virus," Kapil told Sportstar.

He suggested the lockdown, which may be challenging for many, has to be taken in a positive way as it gives people time with their families.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 12:11 [IST]
