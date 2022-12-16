Lowest T20 Totals Of All Times: Sydney Thunder Claim Unwanted Record in BBL 2022-23

The Sydney-based T20 side got All Out for just 15 runs inside 5.5 overs against Adelaide Strikers to post the lowest team total in the history of the format.

Lowest innings score in T20s

Thunder - who are being led by Jason Sangha in the premier domestic T20 tournament in Australia - lost the game by a massive margin of 124 runs. The team possessed some big T20 players in the playing eleven but they put up a horrendous batting effort to enter their names in the record books, for all the wrong reasons.

Of ten players, four batters failed to open their account in the game while the remaining six scored in single digits. '4' was the highest individual total from Thunder's side, which was scored by uncapped Australia fast bowler Brendan Doggett.

Some of the most feared batters in the format such as Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, and Daniel Sams failed to contribute with the bat as the entire batting unit collapsed like a castle of cards.

Sydney Thunder's batting figures Vs Adelaide Strikers

Hales (0), Matthew Gilkes (0), Rossuow (3), Sangha (0), Alex Ross (2), Sams (1), Oliver Davies (1), Chris Green (0), Gurinder Sandhu (0), Brendon Doggett (4) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (1*).

Chris Green faced the most number of deliveries in the innings with 6 while Rossouw's innings lasted for a total of 5 balls.

For Adelaide Strikers, Henry Thornton was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with a fifer in 2.5 overs. He conceded just 3 runs and even bowled a maiden over as Thunders displayed an abject surrender.

Right-arm-pacer Wes Agar - who is the younger brother of Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar - returned with bowling figures of 4 for 6 from the two overs he bowled for Strikers.

Matt Short - who was only the third bowler operated by the skipper - picked up a wicket from his solitary over and conceded 5 runs.

Electing to bat first, Peter Siddle-led Adelaide Strikers posted 139 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Senior Australia batter Chris Lynn was the top-scorer for the side with his knock of 36 off 27 balls at one down. While New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (33 off 24 balls) was the second-highest scorer.

Afghanistan quick Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/20) was the pick of the bowlers for the Sydney Thunder side. Gurinder Sandhu (2/28), Sams (2/23) and Doggett (2/25) picked up a couple of wickets each for the Strikers.

Thunder's innings even failed to last in the powerplay as they were bundled out inside 5.5 overs and became the first team to claim this unwanted record.

Let us take a look at the Top 10 Lowest Team Totals in T20s:

S.No. Team Lowest Total Opposition Innings Year 1. Sydney Thunder 15 in 5.5 overs Adelaide Strikers 2nd innings 2022 2. Turkey 21 in 8.3 overs Czech Rep. 2nd innings 2019 3. Seychelles 23/5 in 9 overs Rwanda 2nd innings 2021 4. Somerset 24/8 in 6 overs Jamaica 2nd innings 2011 5. Abbottabad Falcons 24/7 in 5 overs DM Jamali 2nd innings 2014 6. Mid West Rhinos 24/5 in 6.1 overs Eagles 2nd innings 2022 7. Sinhalese Sports Club 24/2 in 5 overs Col CC 1st innings 2022 8. Switzerland 25/1 in 5 overs Norway 2nd innings 2022 9. Lesotho 26 in 12.4 overs Uganda 1st innings 2021 10. Turkey 28 in 11.3 overs Luxembourg 1st innings 2019